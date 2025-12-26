A man posted a TikTok video of his progress learning a South African language after paying lobola

The clip of the man trying his hand at a new language fascinated people

Online were interested in the man of European descent trying to speak the African dialect after marrying a Pedi woman

In a video on TikTok, a man married to a Pedi woman is learning one of the dialects of eleven official languages in South Africa cracked up some people. The man in Mpumalanga went out into the real world to test his language skills.

People were happy to see the husband put effort into learning a local language. The clip of his progress with one language amassed thousands of likes.

In a TikTok video by @charti.mosha man in Mpumalanga, trying to learn Sepedi, decided to do it in the real world. He was buying from a fruit and veg vendor, and he greeted her in Sepedi. He asked for avocados and passed them to his wife to ensure they were good enough for purchase.

Sepedi is an official language related to Setswana, according to SA History. It is primarily used in the Northern parts of South Africa, mainly Mpumalanga, Limpopo and other provinces. Pedi. It's considered a dialect of Setlokwa and the closely similar Southern Sotho language. Sepedi is often mistaken for North Sesotho, which is one of the 11 official languages, but Sepedi is its dialect. Sepedi speakers are identified as BaPedi

South Africa applauds new Sepedi speaker

Online users encouraged the man to keep learning how to speak Sepedi. Watch the video of the man speaking Pedi and read people's comments below:

@ Katra Katlego kunutu SA exclaimed:

"Wena wee! Go deep or go home 🤣"

Sthando Lerato wrote:

"I'm glad he supports black child business ♥️"

Kamogelo gushed:

"Ke sebara saka seo."

🇿🇦4EM • TumeloST 🇵🇸 was chuffed to see the man learning a new language:

"Sepedi is nice, isn't it? 🔥😅"

Tay1@hey added:

"That Granny is my grandmother ❤️❤️"

Charti.mosh, the creator replied:

"She’s so beautiful and so sweet, her skin 😍glowing ngwana geshu❤️I will buy from her every time I pass by☺️"

MM 🌟 🇿🇦 admired the cute married couple:

"This one ase lenyalo la 2L ya parading, casamia biscuit tsa R2, polony with a strange brand name....conteina ke shopo."

@davidSA🇿🇦🇬🇧 was amused by the man's purchase:

"At least he asked his wife, which one to choose, otherwise our brother was in trouble 😁🤣I love you guys 🥰"

