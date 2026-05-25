A local content creator's video claiming traditional offal dishes are struggle foods and not South African traditional foods sparked a heated cultural debate online

The creator argued that dishes like mala mogodu, chicken feet, and cow tongue represent historical hardship rather than true national culture

The remarks triggered widespread outrage from viewers who argued that eating the entire animal is a deep-rooted pre-colonial tradition and not a sign of poverty

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A South African man's video about traditional local foods sparked a massive online debate. Image: @juliusloots

Source: TikTok

A North West man dismissed beloved traditional delicacies like tripe and trotter as mere poverty-driven meals, sparking a fierce row by claiming they represent the past economic hardships rather than genuine heritage. This he said in a video shared on his TikTok account @juliusloots on 21 May 2026, sparking massive outrage from viewers who gave him a free history lesson.

The man passionately claimed that these specific dishes represent historical hardship and economic deprivation. He stated that eating these animal parts reflects past eras when families could not afford prime cuts of meat and were forced to settle for offal and off-cuts.

Cultural debate over traditional offal dishes

The creator, TikTok user @juliusloots, urged his followers to stop framing these dishes as cultural heritage, stating they are merely reminders of survival and financial struggle.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Locals defend indigenous culinary traditions

The man’s post hit a raw nerve with the majority of social media users expressing offence and outrage at his utterances. They shut down his narrative, pointing out that African societies owned thriving livestock and had practised nose-to-tail consumption long before colonialism existed.

They also explained that using every part of an animal is a respected indigenous tradition rooted in sustainability, culinary skill, rather than a forced consequence of poverty. A few, however, defended the man, arguing that viewers were overly sensitive and failing to grasp the core of his point regarding historical food access.

The man's traditional culinary post was seen as an insult by many viewers. Image: Julius Loots

Source: Instagram

User @same_madristaa added:

"You’re insulting us, chief."

User @Mufasa commented:

"We were having guts way before we were colonised, we were never ones to waste any food. We owned cattle, and when the time came for us to slaughter a cow, every piece of meat was to be eaten. It’s nothing new, it’s not South African cultural food, it’s African food👍."

User @SCE_000 said:

"Why is everyone touched? He's not lying."

User @Mr K shared:

"I said this in a family gathering, never been invited to family events ever since. If I were to buy and slaughter a cow, I’d keep the best cuts of meat and throw away (donate) the off-cuts. Why eat mogodu if there’s steak?"

User @ Captain Leo commented:

"But culture is also shaped by struggle. Look at China and how famine has shaped its food. Over 30 million people died due to famine, and to survive, they reshaped their culture, and they have cultural food shaped by that event. Even with money, I'll enjoy mogodu in peace."

User @nkosingakithimlon said:

"That is the case across all cultures and nationalities. This has to be rage bait."

3 Briefly News food-related articles

An American food commentator shared a video reviewing a South African meal haul from a Los Angeles bar, and gave the cuisine an impressive score out of 10.

An American woman said Americans do not eat African food because it was bland, lacked taste, and had no spices, sparking outrage as viewers reminded them of their own strange meals.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared a video of himself enjoying a smiley (sheep's head) with friends at a popular Cape Town restaurant, and explained which part was his favourite.

Source: Briefly News