“You’re Insulting Us”: Man Calls Traditional Dishes Like Mogodu Struggle Food, SA Outraged
- A local content creator's video claiming traditional offal dishes are struggle foods and not South African traditional foods sparked a heated cultural debate online
- The creator argued that dishes like mala mogodu, chicken feet, and cow tongue represent historical hardship rather than true national culture
- The remarks triggered widespread outrage from viewers who argued that eating the entire animal is a deep-rooted pre-colonial tradition and not a sign of poverty
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A North West man dismissed beloved traditional delicacies like tripe and trotter as mere poverty-driven meals, sparking a fierce row by claiming they represent the past economic hardships rather than genuine heritage. This he said in a video shared on his TikTok account @juliusloots on 21 May 2026, sparking massive outrage from viewers who gave him a free history lesson.
The man passionately claimed that these specific dishes represent historical hardship and economic deprivation. He stated that eating these animal parts reflects past eras when families could not afford prime cuts of meat and were forced to settle for offal and off-cuts.
Cultural debate over traditional offal dishes
The creator, TikTok user @juliusloots, urged his followers to stop framing these dishes as cultural heritage, stating they are merely reminders of survival and financial struggle.
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Watch the TikTok video below:
Locals defend indigenous culinary traditions
The man’s post hit a raw nerve with the majority of social media users expressing offence and outrage at his utterances. They shut down his narrative, pointing out that African societies owned thriving livestock and had practised nose-to-tail consumption long before colonialism existed.
They also explained that using every part of an animal is a respected indigenous tradition rooted in sustainability, culinary skill, rather than a forced consequence of poverty. A few, however, defended the man, arguing that viewers were overly sensitive and failing to grasp the core of his point regarding historical food access.
User @same_madristaa added:
"You’re insulting us, chief."
User @Mufasa commented:
"We were having guts way before we were colonised, we were never ones to waste any food. We owned cattle, and when the time came for us to slaughter a cow, every piece of meat was to be eaten. It’s nothing new, it’s not South African cultural food, it’s African food👍."
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User @SCE_000 said:
"Why is everyone touched? He's not lying."
User @Mr K shared:
"I said this in a family gathering, never been invited to family events ever since. If I were to buy and slaughter a cow, I’d keep the best cuts of meat and throw away (donate) the off-cuts. Why eat mogodu if there’s steak?"
User @ Captain Leo commented:
"But culture is also shaped by struggle. Look at China and how famine has shaped its food. Over 30 million people died due to famine, and to survive, they reshaped their culture, and they have cultural food shaped by that event. Even with money, I'll enjoy mogodu in peace."
User @nkosingakithimlon said:
"That is the case across all cultures and nationalities. This has to be rage bait."
3 Briefly News food-related articles
- An American food commentator shared a video reviewing a South African meal haul from a Los Angeles bar, and gave the cuisine an impressive score out of 10.
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- Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared a video of himself enjoying a smiley (sheep's head) with friends at a popular Cape Town restaurant, and explained which part was his favourite.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za