An American food commentator shared a video reviewing a South African meal haul from a Los Angeles bar, giving the cuisine an impressive score out of 10

The entertaining clip, shared on TikTok, attracted millions of views, with Mzansi viewers finding his pronunciation of “boerewors” and “peri-peri” hilarious

Social media users loved his enthusiasm and invited him to come to South Africa to experience the authentic taste of the country’s cuisine

A popular LA-based food blogger’s first tasting of South African food captured the attention of Mzansi and earned him more followers.

The enthusiastic review, shared on TikTok by @1hourlunchbreak, showcased the appeal of the cuisine, even thousands of miles from home, gaining thousands of comments from local viewers who were happy with his review.

The man, TikTok user @1hourlunchbreak, began his tasting session in his car with a beef and potato samosa, which he loved, complimenting it for having a generous amount of beef filling. He then added a chilli sauce to it, noting its appealing curry taste. He moved on to the classic boerewors roll, which was served with a side of tomato and onion relish. After combining the ingredients, he tasted it and declared that it tasted “amazing.”

The American foodie rates Mzansi foods

His food adventure continued with peri-peri wings, which he noted were not as spicy as he expected. The most intriguing dish was the peri-peri prawns. He admitted to being confused about how to navigate the prawns with the salsa still on the shells. After tasting one without the shell, he decided to eat the next with the shell, confirming that the salsa coating added a wonderful taste. The man concluded his enthusiastic review by complimenting Mzansi food, especially considering that it came from a bar. He gave the entire meal an average score of 8.6 out of 10.

SA reacts to the US man’s food rating

The clip garnered 2.5M views, 205K likes, and 1.3K comments from social media users who loved his content and thanked him for showing love to Mzansi. Many humorously offered his pronunciation lessons to the meals, acknowledging his attempt in the process. Others extended him a warm invitation to visit the country for an authentic culinary experience.

User @Byron said:

"That looks good, I'm not gonna lie."

User @Brittany Miller Seville advised:

"Come visit South Africa and you'll have real South African food."

User @Danica Fourie shared:

"I’ve travelled all over the world and South African food will always be the best ❤️."

User @Magic_mars commented:

"It's called a what now? I love the representation, but you could just ask us to help you with pronouncements or Google it. Google Translate isn't always right, but it's close enough 😂."

User @Ayrin said:

"That’s my uncle’s bar! In Los Angeles 😅."

User @Aaliyah Armien🇵🇸 added:

"I love how he pronounced the words. He tried really hard. Hands down to you, sir. From a South African 👐."

