An American producer visiting a podcast sparked a lively debate by declaring that South Africans have some of the best English-speaking MCs in the world, excluding those from the US

The highly complimentary video was shared on TikTok, and it went viral, attracting massive views and comments from a proud audience

Social media users agreed with his assessment, celebrating Mzansi’s linguistic and musical excellence and offering humorous explanations for the country's talent

An American producer visiting a podcast in Dubai spoke beautifully about South Africans. Image: Jibber with Jaber

Source: Facebook

An American man's enthusiastic praise for South Africa's musical and linguistic talent while visiting Dubai's popular podcast captured attention across social media.

The video, shared on TikTok by @jibberwithjaber, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from users who shared a wave of agreement and national pride.

The video captured the American guest speaking passionately on a podcast about South Africa's global standing. He asserts that, if he is being honest, Mzansi has some of the best English-speaking MCs in the world, declaring that he could "put his money up" to back the claim.

Mzansi's linguistic talent ranks high

His admiration did not end there; he went on to say that South Africans were musically insane. He cited the country's diverse and high-quality music scene, counting talented individuals from producers to rappers and singers.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He mentioned genres ranging from house music to the global phenomenon of Amapiano, calling Mzansi's level of music "next level." In a moment of genuine curiosity, he asked, "What's in the South African water?" to explain the source of the country's exceptional talent.

The US producer also said Mzansi's music was top-tier, counting house music, rap and even Amapiano. Image: Jibber with Jaber

Source: Facebook

SA reacts to the man's compliment

The clip went viral, garnering 419K views, 59K likes, and 2.3K comments from social media users who thanked the man for the praise. Many of our neighbouring countries' people agreed that South African English was of a high standard, with some noting that their own English improved significantly after they relocated to Mzansi.

Several users acknowledged America's musical dominance but argued that South Africa's English proficiency was far superior to that of the US. When responding to the man’s humorous question about what's in the water, others added banter, joking that the answer was that we have ARVs in our water (referring to recent speculations).

User @Plaasnaar® joked:

"Thanks, bro! 😭 It’s the ARVs in the water 😩."

User @phathutshedzo nedzharata said:

"With online English teaching, people from countries around the world prefer to be taught how to speak English by South Africans. We have the most fluent and audible accent and pronunciation compared to many countries around the world."

User @KMG added:

"South Ah is heaven, bro, I won't leave SA for any country."

User @Baradi Thornton commented:

"Also, if you’ve ever thought about venturing into emceeing, especially on a formal level, here’s something to keep in mind: South Africa’s English accent is one of the most sought-after in the world. Why? Because it’s considered the most neutral compared to other English-speaking nations. Think about Australians, the British, or Americans. Our accent is clear, adaptable, and carries global appeal. So if emceeing or voice-over work is on your radar, think big. And while we’re talking about South Africa’s global presence, everyone knows Amapiano is having its moment, and our house music has always been top-tier. But please, don’t sleep on our jazz. Wherever I go, I always urge people: listen to our jazz. It’s a treasure."

User @miamor_za shared:

"Wait till he hears our jazz."

User @True patriot🇿🇦 said:

"Gone are the days when we were a secret 😏."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about Americans

A US man shared his DNA ancestry results, which traced a blend of 14 ethnic groups across four continents, but he was more excited about the 1% Khoisan lineage.

An American man who permanently relocated to Johannesburg shared his candid views on social media feuds and his appreciation for his life in South Africa, and his post touched many viewers.

A US woman received backlash for bashing African food, calling it tasteless and claiming it had no seasoning.

Source: Briefly News