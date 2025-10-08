A KwaZulu-Natal content creator shared a video of an American man gushing about South Africa

A KwaZulu-Natal content creator has sparked a conversation online after sharing a video that shows just how obsessed the world is becoming with South Africa. The Facebook user posted the clip on 7 October 2025, and it quickly went viral, racking up hundreds of reactions, thousands of views, and over 700 comments from people who had plenty to say about the praise.

The video, captioned "World obsession over South Africa," features an American man who can't seem to get over how amazing South Africa is. In the clip, the man goes on and on about everything he loves about the country, from the people to the culture and everything in between.

"I don't know what's in the water in South Africa, but everyone there is just lit. Like, how come one country has that many lit people? They're just good at everything. They're always in a good mood. The accent is fire. They're good sports. Their culture's lit. They're friendly. They're welcoming. The actual country's beautiful. Their guys are cool. Their girls are cool," the American said.

It's clear that the man is genuinely impressed by South Africa, and his excitement about the country has resonated with many people online. Despite the challenges that South Africa faces, both within its borders and in its relationships with neighbouring countries, the nation continues to shine on the global stage.

South Africans have a reputation for being warm, friendly, and talented, which is part of why the country was recently voted as one of the friendliest in the world. From sports to entertainment and everything in between, South Africa continues to make a name for itself and prove that it's a force to be reckoned with.

Mzansi reacts to the American's praise

South Africans had plenty to say about the video, with many people joking about what makes them so special.

@zandiswa_skiti joked:

"It's the ARVs, they give us vibes."

@tokkie_andrews wrote:

"My friend, the South African people are unique. Nowhere else in the world will you find people like us, because we are people who can still find humour when things are bad. That is what makes us unique."

@lebogang_polorie added:

"Wait till the sun goes down 😭."

@morongwa_molekwa gushed:

"It's a country of milk and honey, bro."

@corra_manuel said:

"It ain't the water, it's the sunshine."

@ann_baumgart joked:

"If someone could just arrange a new Government for us, then we will be 'over lit' dude! 😆."

SA and USA differences and similarities

According to experts at Wofford.edu, there are plenty of differences and similarities between South Africa and the United States. One of the most obvious differences is the wildlife. South Africa is home to animals like ostriches, baboons, elephants, zebras, and African penguins, which you won't find roaming freely in the US. The pace of life is also slower in South Africa, especially in Cape Town, where things move at a more relaxed speed compared to the fast-paced lifestyle in American cities.

Driving is another major difference. In South Africa, cars drive on the left side of the road, and most vehicles are manual. Traffic in Cape Town can be just as bad as in major American cities, with a 10-minute drive sometimes turning into an hour-long journey during rush hour. The weather in Cape Town is unpredictable, with rain and wind appearing out of nowhere, and layering is key to staying comfortable throughout the day. South Africa also deals with load-shedding, which is when the power grid is stressed and certain areas experience scheduled power outages that can last several hours.

Despite these differences, there's one glaring similarity between South Africa and the Southern United States: hospitality. People in both places are known for being warm, welcoming, and polite, proving that southern hospitality exists no matter which continent you're on. Content creator @nkululeko.cele.77 highlighted SA's biggest wins by sharing this clip showing how some foreigners view the country.

Other Americans and South Africans

