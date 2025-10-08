A South African travel content creator shared a video showing the less glamorous side of Egypt

The woman explained that staying near tourist attractions doesn't always mean picture-perfect views

Viewers had mixed reactions to the video, with some questioning why she focused on these areas

A woman from South Africa shared a video showing a side of Egypt that's not shown on social media. Images: @nolihlope

A South African travel content creator has stirred up conversation online after sharing a video showing the side of Egypt that tourists rarely post about on social media. The woman posted the clip on 6 October 2025, giving her followers a glimpse into the less polished areas near one of the country's most famous landmarks.

The video was captioned:

"If you are going to stay near the Pyramids, you must expect these kinds of views. Here's the thing though, traveling is about experiences and I honestly enjoyed every second of being among the locals and just experiencing real life, it's not always about the glitz and glam. I strongly recommend it!"

The content creator walked through streets that look like typical middle-class neighbourhoods. The area isn't developed for tourists and shows vendors, small businesses, and regular people going about their daily lives. It's the kind of place that looks similar to many streets in South Africa, far from the polished images of Egypt that flood Instagram and TikTok.

The woman made it clear that she wasn't trying to put the area down. She explained that she genuinely enjoyed her time there and appreciated getting to see real Egyptian life instead of just the tourist attractions. According to her, travelling isn't always about luxury and perfect backdrops. Sometimes the best experiences come from seeing how locals actually live.

A travel content creator shared a video that went viral on TikTok after she showed some of the unknown places in Egypt. Images: @nolihlope

Netizens react to the Egypt video

Despite her positive message, not everyone was happy with the video. Some felt like she was shaming the area, even though she said she loved her experience. Others pointed out that South Africa has similar or even worse areas, so there was no need to focus on Egypt's less developed neighbourhoods.

@hiber_ninja wrote:

"Yeah. However squatter camp slums are in South Africa 🇿🇦 😎."

@wangui_ascent questioned:

"But all countries have this side, so what's the point of this really?"

@mr_malak defended Egypt, saying:

"Still better than all Africa 😍."

@chiomaegboh1 asked:

"So what's wrong with this side of Egypt? It's pretty and looks ok 🙄."

@the_don added:

"Every country has its dark place."

@trisha_zukhanye joked:

"Why are you showing us 😭😭😭."

@sphuda_da_man asked:

"How is the hospitality towards visitors."

@jacque_waffs_ladybird said:

"We have the less unfortunate everywhere in the world. Unless you are giving them aid, don't shame them."

Egypt's economy and what to expect

According to the World Bank, Egypt is classified as a lower middle-income country with significant potential to grow its economy. The country has strong agriculture, manufacturing, and services sectors, plus a large domestic market and a strategic location that connects Africa, Asia, and Europe. These factors make it attractive for both foreign and local investment.

Egypt is currently working on macroeconomic stabilisation and structural reforms with support from the IMF, the World Bank, and other partners. However, the country faces challenges like high public debt, sluggish export performance, and the ongoing impact of the Middle East conflict on the Suez Canal.

Content creator @nolihlope brought awareness to the fact that Egypt is the same as eevry other country in the world where places that aren't as popular won't be as polished as the usual tourist spots.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Other South Africans travelling abroad

