A video using artificial intelligence showed 'prisoners' showing off electronic entertainment devices in their cell

The fake clip used an app called Sora, which generates short video clips based on user prompts

Some people believed that the video they saw on their screens was real, while others knew it was fake

An AI video of prisoners living their best life confused local internet users. Images: Westend61 / Getty Images, @lzrd.47 / TikTok

A video using artificial intelligence (AI) is making the rounds on the internet, showing what appeared to be prisoners in South Africa living a soft life in their cells. While some people quickly realised the clip was fake, other internet users failed to recognise the power of AI.

On 7 October, 2025, TikTok user @lzrd.47 uploaded a video to his TikTok account showing the two 'prisoners' created using Sora, OpenAI's text-to-video model. The creative app generates short video clips based on user prompts.

In the clip, one of the 'inmates' says:

"Yo, check here, gents. This is my spot. We've got a MacBook chilling, three iPhones for vibes, a PS5 by the table, a flat screen on the wall. Bruce is busy with FIFA, you see him."

TikTok video fools some locals

Hundreds of social media users left comments thinking that what they saw on their For You Pages was the real deal. However, some doubtful TikTok users clocked that AI was used to create the illusion of prisoners having a life of entertainment behind bars.

@nan2lisa, who was one of many who had their doubts, said under the post:

"Ha-ah, something is not make sure about this video. Why is Bruce facing the other way, but he's playing FIFA?"

A concerned @nxvyriss stated:

"AI is getting too real."

@darrenne1469 was amused and pointed out:

"Bruce is playing the wrong way. He’s so good, he doesn’t need to watch the game. Lol, AI, eish man."

@cplevwcs22i told the online community:

"That is a dream come true for me: no work, no wife and kids, no care, just me me me."

Speaking about AI, @myalo_x noted:

"It'll get better if we continue naming and correcting those small mistakes. Next thing, we can't tell the difference."

@costa._riba, who thought the video was real, remarked:

"This bru is living better than us, and he is inside."

@textchef added in the comment section:

"Eh, eh. The video is from Sora. It's time I stop taking life seriously."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

