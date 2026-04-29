PRETORIA, GAUTENG— The Department of Social Development has called on media houses to be vigilant in reports about Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe, who received luxury Chinese SUVS in 2023 from Chinese officials. Tolashe defended herself and said that the vehicles were donated to the African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL).

The DSD defended Minister Tolashe. Image: Nokuzola Nomsisi Tolashe

Source: Facebook

According to IOL, the Department issued a statement on 29 April 2026 after the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development, Bridget Masango, raised concerns about a media report. It was alleged that a domestic worker was employed at a private residence and was forced to give a member of Tolashe’s family a large portion of her salary.

Department defends minister, slams media

The department said that some issues the media has been reporting on relating to organisational donations originate from legacy systems from the previous administration. The department said that its primary focus remains on delivering essential social protection services and grants to South Africans.

What has Tolashe been accused of? Tolashe was accused of diverting public resources for private benefit. She also defended herself after receiving the two vehicles from the Chinese officials and registering the vehicles in her daughters’ names. She said that she was safeguarding the vehicles from creditors.

However, according to Daily Maverick, both of the vehicles were driven to Luthuli House, and only one of them, a BAIC X55, was gifted to Tolashe. The second vehicle was another car, which Tolashe’s daughter reportedly bought to replace the BAIC X55 she received from her mother. She is expected to appear in Parliament over the SUV saga.

Source: Briefly News