A local man was captured proudly flexing his ‘original’ luxury brand jacket to his friends and sharing how much he bought it for

The brand-conscious man defended the authenticity of the item by showing off the inner label and confidently claiming he bought it in Calton Centre

The whole interaction left viewers amused, with many praising his unmatched confidence despite the obvious fashion blunder

A group of men questioned their friend on the authenticity of his designer clothing item. Image: by @VillageGuluva

Source: Twitter

A Johannesburg man became the centre of attention on social media after a video captured him defending the authenticity of his Gucci jacket made it on X. In the clip shared by user @VillageGuluva on 24 May 2026, the man bragged about only wearing originals, asking his friends to put some respect on his name.

The man was hanging out with a group of friends while sporting a jacket featuring the signature branding of the Italian luxury house, Gucci. When his sceptical friends point-blank ask him if the designer gear was an original piece, the man completely doubled down without hesitation.

The big Gucci jacket debate

To prove his point, he confidently opened up the garment to show his friends the inner stitched label as ultimate confirmation of its legitimacy. In X user @VillageGuluva, the man then proudly boasted that he paid R1500 for the jacket. The illusion of high fashion, however, quickly shattered when he was asked where he purchased the luxury item, to which he casually responded by saying in Calton Centre.

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Watch the X video below:

Locals love the confident man

The video left online spectators both shocked and amused by the man’s absolute certainty. A majority of commenters noted that they loved his positive attitude, laughing at the fact that he honestly believed R1500 could secure a brand-new, authentic piece from Gucci, where jackets typically retail for tens of thousands of rands. Others declared that his confidence was simply unmatched, calling for critics to leave him alone and let him enjoy his purchase in peace.

Viewers found the man's confidence amusing and noted that he was convinced that R1,500 could buy a Guci jacket. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Aphiwe_Cishe said:

"My guy thought it was expensive for R1,500."

User @XhosaFact commented:

"Yes, we are now fixing the country. If you have a plug, guys, tell us, so we can collapse this elitism going on. @HonorAfrica has addressed the iPhone problem with their latest solution for us. @BYDCompany has resolved the European hegemony. Now we are dealing with clothing."

User @ilovezizo_ added:

"They scammed him."

User @ReturnMambo shared:

"China exposed this market last year, dont laughter at the brother."

User @seanellys shared:

"The confidence is unmatched."

User @Zef_Mcknight said:

"People will get arrested one day."

3 Briefly News Gucci-related articles

A local groom ditched the tradition tuxido for a Gucci shorts set and sandals on his wedding day, while his wife stunned in a white gown, sparking an online debate.

Mzansi women were hard at work tracing the whereabouts of the Gucci shoes bought by an alleged cheating husband for her mistress after the wife confronted him in a video she shared online.

In another Briefly News article, local airline Lift entertained social media users after poking fun at alleged cheating George, jokingly thanking him for the Gucci shoes in a post shared on TikTok.

Source: Briefly News