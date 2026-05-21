A TikTok video has gone viral after questioning modern South African television and arguing for more implied storytelling

The Bonko–Nirvana controversy is referenced in how the SA film industry handles sensitive content and viewer responsibility

The debate has triggered strong reactions online, with many South Africans agreeing and others defending the current storytelling style

Woman spoke out againgst explicit sex scenes in South African television. Image: @discoursedivaa/TikTok and Bonko Khoza/ Facebook

Source: UGC

A TikTok video by content creator @discoursedivaa has sparked a massive online discussion after she questioned why modern television relies so heavily on explicit sex scenes and graphic rape depictions.

The video, posted on 18 May 2026, gained traction after the woman argued that intimacy on screen does not need to be shown in full detail for viewers to understand what is happening. The woman said implication alone was enough, and there was no need for long, explicit scenes in films and series.

She specifically called out South African television productions for increasingly including graphic rape scenes without trigger warnings for viewers who may have experienced sexual violence themselves.

Referencing the ongoing controversy surrounding actors Bonko Khoza and Nirvana Nokwe, she said:

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“This is a rape scene, and she was still violated in a rape scene.....It’s sad, and the SA film industry has to really reflect.”

Her subject was sex scenes in SA film industry. Image: @discoursedivaa

Source: TikTok

The effects of explicit content

The discussion also ties into broader debates about whether sexually explicit entertainment affects audiences psychologically and emotionally.

In a 2022 article titled Does Sexually Explicit Entertainment Affect Us?, writer Cap Stewart argued that viewers are not as emotionally detached from content that's explicit as many believe.

Stewart referenced the concept of “transportation,” where audiences emotionally absorb stories and characters, explaining that visual media can influence emotions, stress levels, and reactions in powerful ways.

He also argued that repeated exposure to explicit material can desensitise audiences over time and questioned why sex scenes are often treated differently from other emotionally impactful storytelling elements.

View the TikTok video below:

While opinions online remain divided, the TikTok discussion highlighted growing frustration among some viewers who believe implication and subtle storytelling are enough. Here's what Mzansi said on her TikTok page:

Ree said:

“I hate sex scenes so much😭!”

Ukhanyi_n wrote:

“Can’t even enjoy TV as a family.”

Wandy💋 commented:

“They add nothing to the storyline tbh.”

Phelokazi Madikane shared:

“I just watch k-drama now and call it a day. You’ll get a kiss in episode 20🤣🤣.”

zamos said:

“That’s exactly what put me off of Adulting😒.”

inyanga asked:

“What happened to the art of allusion?!"

Khaleesi Wadi Makeup 🫦 added:

“Even a Christmas film???! Come on!”

candidly_precious joked:

“What happened to showing the side table shaking for 0.2 seconds as a sign of coitus?”

More Briefly News Stories on SA Television

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An activist commented on the Nirvana Nokwe–Bonko Khoza allegations, urging accountability and better industry safeguards.

Unathi Nkayi supports Bonko Khoza article, which covers Unathi Nkayi’s support for Bonko Khoza, which sparked mixed reactions online over her “boy mom” comment.

Source: Briefly News