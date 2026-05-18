A South African taxi driver took his passengers straight to the police station after they came up R14 short on their fare,. The TikTok video was posted by @hemustbejunior on 17 May 2026. The clip left Mzansi with mixed feelings about who was really in the wrong.

Taxi with a close up of the taxi driver posing inside, in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. Image: THEGIFT777

Source: Getty Images

The driver refused to absorb the R14 difference and made his move. He drove his passengers directly to the police station to resolve the matter. It is not clear where in South Africa the incident took place.

Taxi drivers are employees too

South Africans flooded the comments with their opinions. Many people jumped to the driver’s defence. They pointed out that taxi drivers are workers who also need to earn every cent. With fuel prices climbing higher by the month, R14 is not a small thing to write off.

Others were not as understanding about the whole situation. Some felt the driver overreacted by involving the police. The debate quickly split Mzansi right down the middle.

Taxi drivers in South Africa are often painted as aggressive and confrontational. But this driver chose a different route, quite literally. Whether it was the right call is still up for debate online.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi weighs in on the situation

@Flopo commented:

“I’d die from laughter trying to explain to my manager why I’m late. 😩😭😂”

@🌍MaRhadebe🫶🏾 wrote:

“Guys, taxi drivers are also employed and definitely have targets. When you get into a taxi, you must pay the fare.”

@Cebo said:

“He's strict, he's the Code of Conduct. 🤣”

Source: Briefly News