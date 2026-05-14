“Does It Work at Night?”: TikTok Video of Joburg’s Fun Park at Mall of Africa Has Mzansi Ready To Go
A travel TikTok video posted by content creator Lesedi B on 13 April 2026 has Mzansi talking about the Fun Park at the Mall of Africa in Midrand, Johannesburg. She revealed that one can access all rides for R250 per person, and individual tickets cost R20 each.
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
The park, located at one of Africa’s largest shopping centres, caters to visitors of all ages. From the massive 30-metre Ferris wheel to the Dragon Coaster, there is something for every thrill level. Little ones can enjoy the Tea Cups and the Carousel without any stress.
Not just rides
Getting to the park is easy and free. A shuttle bus takes visitors from the main mall building directly to the outdoor park. The Fun Park is operated by Fairywings Entertainment and is open Thursdays through Sundays, weather permitting.
The R250 all-ride package gives you access to everything on the grounds. Single tickets at R20 each are available for those who want to ride selectively. Big rides generally require two tickets per person.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
The park also has a snack shop selling slushies, chips and other treats. There are also water activities available, so packing a costume is a good idea. Lesedi’s TikTok video reminded South Africans that a proper fun day out does not need to cost a fortune.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
Mzansi reacts to the plug
@its.Skhulile🎀 asked:
“Does it work at night?”
@Stoveyvilla said:
“These are the same prices as Rand Easter.🤦♂️”
@lindiwe wrote:
“Is it still there? It runs until when?”
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za