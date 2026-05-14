A travel TikTok video posted by content creator Lesedi B on 13 April 2026 has Mzansi talking about the Fun Park at the Mall of Africa in Midrand, Johannesburg. She revealed that one can access all rides for R250 per person, and individual tickets cost R20 each.

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Lesedi B plugged her followers with the park in a post on her TikTok account. Images: Lesedi B and JoziKids

Source: TikTok

The park, located at one of Africa’s largest shopping centres, caters to visitors of all ages. From the massive 30-metre Ferris wheel to the Dragon Coaster, there is something for every thrill level. Little ones can enjoy the Tea Cups and the Carousel without any stress.

Not just rides

Getting to the park is easy and free. A shuttle bus takes visitors from the main mall building directly to the outdoor park. The Fun Park is operated by Fairywings Entertainment and is open Thursdays through Sundays, weather permitting.

The R250 all-ride package gives you access to everything on the grounds. Single tickets at R20 each are available for those who want to ride selectively. Big rides generally require two tickets per person.

The park also has a snack shop selling slushies, chips and other treats. There are also water activities available, so packing a costume is a good idea. Lesedi’s TikTok video reminded South Africans that a proper fun day out does not need to cost a fortune.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the plug

@its.Skhulile🎀 asked:

“Does it work at night?”

@Stoveyvilla said:

“These are the same prices as Rand Easter.🤦‍♂️”

@lindiwe wrote:

“Is it still there? It runs until when?”

Source: Briefly News