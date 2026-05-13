A KZN-born doctor turned heads across Mzansi after a Facebook video of her graduation speech at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine went viral.

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Dr Lethukwenama Letsoalo snapped some pictures for her social media on the big day. Images: Dr Lethukwenama Letsoalo

Source: Facebook

Dr Lethukwenama Letsoalo, who grew up in the small rural town of Bergville, was elected SRC president by her classmates and stood before the class of 2025 on 31 March 2026 to deliver a speech that left South Africans incredibly proud.

She did not just graduate. She carried an entire community to London with her. The Chevening Awards scholar spoke openly about what healthcare really looks like for people who grow up poor and rural.

She told the graduation attendants that growing up in Bergville meant that seeing a doctor was not simple or quick. It often costs an entire day, and sometimes you still go home without the help you needed.

From Bergville to the world stage

She told her peers that healthcare is not just a medical issue. It is shaped by politics, by economics, and by deep inequality. London did not change where she came from. It made her see it more clearly. She reminded the attendants that the lessons they learned were not just about being excellent. They were about being responsible.

Letsoalo told the crowd that real change is not always loud. It lives in daily choices, in whose voices get heard, and in what each graduate decides to defend going forward.

She closed by recognising her mother, who was in the audience, as one of the people who got her there. South Africans online flooded the comments with pride after the video made the rounds.

Listen to the speech in the Facebook post below:

Source: Briefly News