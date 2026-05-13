A former Springbok scrumhalf has secured a new coaching position in Ireland’s All-Ireland League with Navan

The coach brings a strong development background built through years of working in Irish youth, student, and women’s rugby structures

His appointment comes amid a wider wave of coaching movement in rugby, with several high-profile former internationals recently stepping into new roles across the global game.

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A former Springboks player has found a new home in Ireland, where he is set to take up a coaching role with Navan.

Former Springboks Scrumhalf Dan Van Zyl Lands New Coaching Role In Ireland With Navan

Source: Getty Images

Dan Van Zyl, who played as a scrumhalf for South Africa and represented Western Province and the Stormers in domestic rugby, earned a single Test cap on the Boks’ 2000 end-of-year tour.

He made his mark at the provincial level with Western Province and the Stormers, where he was known as a sharp and tactical scrumhalf with strong distribution and game management skills. He later transitioned into coaching after the end of his playing career.

Dan Van Zyl's coaching career in Ireland

After retiring from playing, Van Zyl built a strong coaching profile in Ireland, working with several junior and development structures, including Ireland U18 Clubs, Ireland Students and Leinster Women. He also served as a Leinster coach development officer and Rugby Ireland academy director.

Speaking about his new role, Van Zyl expressed excitement about joining Navan, saying he was delighted to return to coaching in the All-Ireland League.

He reflected on his time in Irish rugby, noting that he had gained valuable experience and enjoyed success both as a player and coach in the competition.

Van Zyl added that Navan was a club he had long wanted to join because of its strong mini, youth and U20 structures, while also shedding light on the rapid growth of the women’s game at the club. He praised the club’s tradition, facilities and people, saying he hoped to build on what has already been achieved and help drive further success.

Former Springboks Scrumhalf Dan Van Zyl Lands New Coaching Role In Ireland With Navan

Source: Getty Images

Coaching updates across rugby

Van Zyl’s move comes shortly after former Springboks Women’s player Zenay Jordaan was announced as the new coach of the Bulls Daisies.

Speaking to Briefly News, rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena said Van Zyl’s move into the All-Ireland League coaching space is consistent with a pattern seen since the early 2000s, where South African scrumhalves and utility backs have often transitioned into development roles in Europe due to their tactical grounding.

He pointed out that Van Zyl’s profile is typical of coaches who are valued in Ireland’s club system, particularly because they combine playing experience with structured academy work, something Irish clubs rely on heavily in their feeder pathways.

On Zenay Jordaan, Mokoena said her appointment at the Bulls Daisies reflects a growing shift in South African women’s rugby, where former national players are being fast-tracked into coaching to stabilise and professionalise the domestic women’s game.

In other rugby coaching news, Japan head coach Eddie Jones has come under scrutiny following incidents involving match officials, with the Japan Rugby Football Union issuing a formal statement and disciplinary action confirmed.

Bob Skinstad speaks on the Springboks' toughest rival

Briefly News previously reported that former South Africa captain Bob Skinstad disclosed the team, which is one of the most challenging opponents in world rugby

Speaking on his Champagne Rugby podcast, 49-year-old Skinstad reflected on the shift in the dynamic between the two sides.

Source: Briefly News