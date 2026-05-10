The rugby community are mourning the death of Kiev Lua Soana’i Oeti, who passed away at the age of 34 after a rugby match on Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Australia.

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Oeti collapsed after experiencing a serious medical emergency in the parking area beside Jamison Oval, shortly after representing Wests Rugby club in third and fourth grade fixtures against Queanbeyan.

The news about the rugby star's passing sent shockwaves through the Australian rugby community, with widespread support pouring in for his wife Rachel, their young family, and everyone connected to his club.

Wests Rugby Club announces Oeti's passing

Wests Rugby Club took to theor official page on Instagram to announce the death of Oeti, and narrating the situation surrounding his passing.

"It is with great sadness that Wests Rugby announce the tragic loss of one of our Wests players. Last weekend, following his Fourth Grade and Third Grade appearances, Lua Soana’i suffered a medical episode and sadly passed away at the age of just 34," the rugby club's statement reads.

"Lua has played for the Club since 2024, and he was an integral player in our 2025 Third Grade premiership team. A powerful backrower, Lua’s charges onto the ball were legendary, inspiring his teammates and putting fear into the opposition. His defence was unmatched, with shoulders of cement knocking the wind out of unfortunate opponents. Lua’s coaches and teammates will miss him terribly - as a friend, teammate and Wests family member."

Rugby fans pay tribute to Oeti

Rugby lovers all around the globe joined Wests Rugby Club is paying tributes to Oeti after his passing on social media.

Beatrice Utumapu

We love and miss you, cuz Kiev Lua Soana'i Oeti talofae le galo oe le tuagane pele Lua🕊️💔😭😭😭😭We love you so much 😭😭😭😭😭😭

Fiona Schuster

Oh my gosh, this is so sad. l know him and his family😢 Rachel Soana'i, so sorry sis for the loss of your dear husband. Prayers and thoughts are with you and the kids, Oeti/Soana’i family. Rest in peace, Lua🙏❤️

Jacqui Singh

Very sad news x condolences to all his family and friends x.

Maxine Chavasse

Very sad news. deepest condolences to all his family and friends x.

Wests Jnr Rugby

Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Lua’s family, friends, and everyone @westsrugbyclub during this incredibly difficult time.

Rugby legend dies in fatal tractor rollover

Briefly News earlier reported that a popular rugby star passed away after being involved in a tragic tractor accident.

He died at the age of 50 and was rated among the rugby community, having represented top clubs during his career

Source: Briefly News