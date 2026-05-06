An iconic national rugby coach has died in a tragic incident in the United States, leaving the sporting community in shock

The respected rugby figure built a strong reputation through his contribution to player development and the growth of the game in Kenya

Tributes continue to pour in from across the rugby fraternity as many remember his leadership, influence and lasting impact

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A renowned rugby coach for the Kenyan women’s national rugby team has died in the United States of America after he was knocked down by a car in a tragic road accident that has left rugby fans stunned.

Former Kenya coach Felix Oloo passed away tragically in a road accident. Image: Nakuru Rugby

Source: Facebook

According to reports from the Kenyan press, former Kenya Lionesses head coach and Nakuru Rugby Football Club player Felix Oloo was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Interstate 405 in Bothell, Washington, in the early hours of Monday, 4 May 2026. The incident remains under investigation.

According to the Nakuru Rugby Football Club, Oloo died following the tragic accident.

Nakuru RFC confirms passing of former Kenya coach

The Nakuru Rugby fraternity confirmed with deep sorrow the sudden passing of Felix Ade Oloo on 4 May 2026, following a tragic road accident. The club stated that Oloo, a former player and coach, died after being involved in the incident in the United States.

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Nakuru RFC noted that Oloo played a key role in rugby development in Nakuru before later going on to coach the Kenya Lionesses.

The club described him as a dedicated servant of the game, highlighting his work as a coach, mentor and leader whose contribution to Nakuru Rugby and the wider rugby community was significant. It added that his passion for the sport, commitment to developing players and strong spirit inspired many both on and off the field.

The statement further said that the club and rugby family were united in mourning and extended support to Oloo’s loved ones during this difficult time. It also confirmed that funeral and memorial details would be communicated in due course.

Felix Oloo has been remembered in Kenya after his tragic death in the US. Image: Nakuru Rugby

Source: Facebook

Kenya rugby mourns Felix Oloo after US road accident tragedy

According to Citizen Digital, Oloo played for Nakuru RFC between 2003 and 2017 and was part of the squads that won the Kenya Cup in 2013 and 2014. He later coached the Kenya Lionesses, guiding them to an Olympic qualification in 2020, a major milestone for women’s rugby in Kenya.

As seen in the Facebook post below:

His death comes after Western Bulls rugby players survived a road accident on Saturday, 21 February 2026, in Nairobi. The club confirmed on social media that the players escaped largely unhurt.

Also, former Kenyan rugby player Ger Mijoro, who was based in the United States, passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, 10 December 2025. His death was confirmed by his sister, Michele Harrelle, on Facebook on Friday, 12 December.

SA Rugby approves new school laws

Briefly News previously reported that SA Rugby has updated tackling laws in school and club rugby to make the sport safer for young players.

The decision was made just days after the tragic passing of a young rugby star at Westering High School in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

Source: Briefly News