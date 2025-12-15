A former Kenyan rugby star and legend, Ger Mijoro, has passed away in the United States of America

Mijoro played for top Kenyan clubs, including KCB, Mwamba RFC, Mean Machine, Kenya Harlequins, and Nondescripts, and represented the national Under-23 team

Tributes from former teammates and rugby figures have poured in, celebrating his impact on the sport both on and off the field

A former Kenyan rugby player, Ger Mijoro, based in the USA, passed away on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, in his sleep. His death was confirmed by his sister Michele Harrelle on Friday, 12 December, via Facebook.

Mijoro, widely respected in Kenya’s rugby circles, played for the Kenyan Under-23 national team and several top local clubs during his career, leaving a lasting impact on the sport.

Ger Mijoro’s rugby career and achievements

Mijoro, nicknamed “Caesar,” began his rugby journey in 1989 with Mwamba RFC’s junior side before moving to KCB later that year. Over his career, he also played for Mean Machine, Kenya Harlequins, and Nondescripts, making significant contributions to each team. During his stint with Mean Machine, he balanced playing rugby with his studies at the University of Nairobi.

In 1994, Mijoro joined Kenya Harlequins for a season before moving to Nondescripts in 1995 during the club’s rebuilding phase. At Nondescripts, he played alongside notable names such as Tito Okuku, Tolbert Onyango, Shaka Kwach, Thomas Opiyo, Andrew Lopokoit, Albert Onyango, Kennedy Aswani, and Paul Murunga. Mijoro was part of the Nondescripts side that won both the Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup in 1997 and 1998, marking the pinnacle of his domestic rugby achievements before relocating to the USA.

Former teammate Sadik Makii recalled playing alongside Mijoro for two seasons between 1989 and 1990 and praised his contributions both on and off the field. Former international and coach Michael Otieno expressed shock at the news, highlighting Mijoro’s influence on Kenyan rugby. Ken Thimba, who played alongside Mijoro at the inaugural 1996 Safari Sevens, also paid tribute to his talent and dedication.

Family and legacy of Mijoro

Mijoro’s sister, Michele Harrell, expressed her heartbreak over the loss of their firstborn brother.

“Caesar tried his best in this world. He carried so much with quiet strength, with softness, and with a heart that always longed for peace. His passing has left us devastated and struggling to make sense,” she said.

Mijoro joins other rugby stars who have passed away in 2025, including former Springbok flanker Jan Boland Coetzee, who died at 80 in September, and former Springbok fullback and Northam Rhinos coach Bevin Fortuin, who passed away at 46. Ger Mijoro’s dedication to Kenyan rugby, his achievements on the field, and his contributions to the sport’s growth in the country will be fondly remembered.

