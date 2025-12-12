Several former Springbok regulars face an uncertain future as the national team shifts towards a younger core

Suspensions, injuries, and rising competition have pushed six once-established stars out of the Test picture

The 2027 World Cup cycle is accelerating changes in key positions across the backline and forward pack

Briefly News exclusively spoke to rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena about what this transition means for South Africa’s depth

The Springboks have entered a decisive transition in 2025, marked by fresh selections, an increasingly youthful squad, and a clear shift towards long-term planning for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. As new talent rises, several former Test regulars find themselves fading from national contention some due to suspensions, others to form, injuries, or simply age.

Three high-profile backs Elton Jantjies, Aphiwe Dyantyi, and Sbu Nkosi have effectively fallen out of the Springbok frame after career-changing suspensions and long absences from top-tier rugby. At the same time, senior figures such as Willie le Roux, Trevor Nyakane, and Deon Fourie are being phased out as the national team builds depth for the next cycle.

Below is a full breakdown of the six players unlikely to wear the green and gold again.

1. Elton Jantjies

Once regarded as one of South Africa’s most naturally gifted flyhalves, Elton Jantjies’ downward spiral began in 2023 when he received a four-year suspension after testing positive for clenbuterol. Now 34, Jantjies will only be eligible for selection late in 2026.

By then, the Springbok No.10 jersey will almost certainly be firmly in the hands of Handré Pollard, Manie Libbok, and rising star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

A national recall, even in an injury crisis, appears highly improbable.

2. Aphiwe Dyantyi

Aphiwe Dyantyi was once the brightest young star in South African rugby, winning the 2018 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year and terrorising defences with his explosive pace.

His career stalled in 2019 when he received a lengthy doping suspension that sidelined him for several seasons. Although he returned to club rugby in 2023, he struggled to regain the dynamism that defined his early career.

With Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie and Makazole Mapimpi now entrenched as South Africa’s leading wings, a Test comeback seems out of reach.

3. Sbu Nkosi

Sbu Nkosi, once one of the most lethal finishers in the green and gold, scored 11 tries in 16 Tests and looked destined for long-term success. But mental-health challenges, prolonged absences from the game, and eventually a three-year doping suspension in 2024 derailed his Springbok trajectory.

Nkosi will only be eligible to return in 2027 by which time the Springbok back-three landscape is expected to be even more competitive.

‘Second group’ of Springboks quietly exiting

Rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena, speaking exclusively to Briefly News, said the next wave of players stepping back from Test rugby represents a “natural evolution rather than a dramatic drop-off”.

According to him:

“These are players who gave everything to the Springboks. But the team is shifting towards 2027, and that opens the door wider for younger talent. Some players step aside quietly and that’s what we’re seeing here.”

Willie le Roux reached 100 Test caps this year, solidifying his position among South Africa’s most influential modern backs. But with Aphelele Fassi and Damian Willemse thriving, and Cheslin Kolbe being tested at fullback, opportunities have naturally dried up.

Mokoena noted:

“Le Roux is a giant of South African rugby, but the Springboks are clearly building a younger fullback unit. It’s a timing issue rather than a form issue.”

At 36, a Test comeback in 2026 would only be realistic in the event of a severe injury crisis.

Trevor Nyakane’s two World Cup titles underscore a distinguished Test career. But a serious Achilles injury early in 2025, combined with the emergence of Thomas du Toit and Jan-Hendrik Wessels, has placed the 36-year-old firmly out of the current Springbok plans.

Mokoena said Nyakane “remains highly respected but is no longer central to the national roadmap”, describing the transition as “quiet but expected”.

Deon Fourie’s late-career renaissance saw him become the oldest Springbok debutant and a World Cup hero in 2023. Yet at 39, injuries have piled up, and the Springboks have younger, more durable loose forwards stepping forward.

Mokoena added:

“Fourie’s final act was a World Cup final. You couldn’t script a better ending for a man who fought his way back into the Test arena.”

A new phase for the Springboks

The Springboks’ shift is not marked by retirement statements or farewell Test matches. Instead, it is a steady, strategic handover to the next era a process shaped by age, opportunity, and the relentless pace of international rugby.

Mokoena concluded:

“None of these players leave with regrets. Their stories shaped the Springboks. But the team is moving forward and that’s exactly what top rugby nations must do.”

