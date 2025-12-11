Rassie Erasmus has signed a long-term contract with SA Rugby, securing his role as Springboks head coach until 2031

SA Rugby is shifting from fixed coaching cycles to a results-driven approach, with succession planning already underway

Future Springboks coaches are likely to be promoted from within the current coaching setup, with Mzwandile Stick, Deon Davids, and Duane Vermeulen among the top prospects

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus finally signed a long-term contract with SA Rugby, keeping him at the helm of the national team beyond the 2027 Rugby World Cup. His extended deal now runs until 2031, putting an end to ongoing speculation about his future.

Rassie Erasmus reacts during the Autumn Nations Series 2025 match between France and South Africa at Stade de France on November 08, 2025, in Paris, France. Image: Xavier Laine

Source: Getty Images

With Erasmus’ future secured, SA Rugby is already looking ahead, focusing on both the upcoming World Cup and the 2026 Nations Series. On Thursday, 11 December 2025, the organisation hinted at plans for life after Erasmus, signalling early steps in succession planning for the Springboks.

By the time the World Cup in the USA arrives, Erasmus will have spent 13 years with the Springboks, progressing from Director of Rugby to head coach, while keeping the team at the top of the World Rugby rankings and guiding them to consecutive Rugby Championships and Rugby World Cup campaigns.

SA Rugby moves away from fixed coaching cycles

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer has revealed that the organisation is moving away from a rigid coaching cycle and is now focused on rewarding coaches who produce results. Unlike previous head coaches such as Jake White, Peter de Villiers, and Heyneke Meyer, whose four-year deals typically ended after a World Cup, Erasmus’ contract reflects a long-term, results-driven approach.

Oberholzer explained that future head coaches are likely to be promoted from within SA Rugby structures. This suggests that Erasmus’s eventual successor could already be part of the Springboks’ current coaching staff. He referenced the 2020 transition, when Jacques Nienaber took over from Erasmus, as a blueprint that could be repeated after the 2031 World Cup.

Speaking on SABC News, Oberholzer said,

“We are moving away from a cycle of coaches coaching for one World Cup cycle, and then we feel it’s important for them to change. We want to keep successful coaches for as long as possible while mentoring their successors.”

He added that both the men’s and women’s teams now enjoy stability, with contracts secured until 2031 and 2029, respectively, providing ample time to implement effective succession planning.

Duane Vermeulen and Rassie Erasmus pose with the Webb Ellis Cup during the South Africa Winners Portrait shoot after the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa, Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

Likely successors to Rassie Erasmus

Oberholzer’s comments indicate that Erasmus’ replacement could come from within his current coaching team. Mzwandile Stick and Deon Davids, both part of the Springboks setup since 2018, are strong contenders. Another potential option is Duane Vermeulen, who joined the coaching staff immediately after retiring as a player.

SA Rugby has historically never appointed a foreign coach for the Springboks, which rules out candidates such as Jerry Flannery, Felix Jones, or Tony Brown. This further reinforces the likelihood that Erasmus’ successor will be nurtured internally, continuing a culture of homegrown leadership within the national team.

