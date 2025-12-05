South African rugby tactician Rassie Erasmus has signed a new contract to continue as Springboks head coach ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup

The former Springboks captain has been South Africa's rugby national team head coach since 2018, winning two consecutive World Cups during that period

SA rugby president Mr Mark Alexander opened up on the reason behind the union's decision to extend Erasmus' contract

South African Rugby has decided to extend Rassie Erasmus' contract as Springboks head coach as they prepare for next season, with the World Cup also in the mix.

The Springboks' mentor signed a new four-year contract extension, meaning he will be contracted for six years, as his previous deal still has two more years. This means he will be at the helm of affairs for the reigning World Champion.

Erasmus has done a remarkable job since taking over the Springboks' coaching job in 2018, and under his leadership, South Africa won back-to-back Rugby World Cups in 2019 and 2023. The team is now looking forward to making it three in a row in Australia in 2027.

In the Boks' recent games, the former South African rugby national team captain led the team to victory against Argentina at Wembley, France in Paris, Italy in Turin, Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, and their last match of the year, which was an emphatic 73-0 victory over Wales in Cardiff.

SA Rugby extends Erasmus' contract

President of SA Rugby, Mr. Mark Alexander, confirmed that the union has decided to extend Erasmus's contract, and he will be with the team until after the Rugby World Cup in the United States of America in 2031.

He also explained why the union decided to give the current Springboks coach a new contract, despite still having two more years on his previous deal.

Mr. Alexander said that the decision reflects not only Erasmus’s exceptional record of success but also his lasting influence on the identity of South African rugby.

He noted that under his leadership, the Springboks have reached historic milestones, set global performance standards, and developed a uniquely South African style of play built on physicality, tactical intelligence, and resilience.

Erasmus has also fostered a culture of accountability, unity, belief, adaptability, innovation, and inspiration that has made South African rugby both a global benchmark and a guardian of the traditions and values that underpin national pride.

Alexander added that by extending the agreement with Erasmus, SA Rugby is securing continuity in leadership and investing in the long-term stability of its systems and ambitions. He stated that the extension reflects confidence in Erasmus’s proven ability to deliver results, sharpen strategy, and inspire future generations.

He also mentioned that they looked forward to building on this foundation of success, believing that South African rugby will continue to thrive and unite the nation under his guidance, while noting that further announcements regarding the rest of the Springbok coaching team will follow in due course.

Erasmus reacts to Springboks' World Cup draw

Brielfy News also reported that Erasmus has shared his thoughts on the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw which was held in Australia.

The Springboks coach made a boldt statement about the pool South Africa found themselves in after the draw.

