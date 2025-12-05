The World Rugby Disciplinary Committee has explained why Eben Etzebeth's ban was reduced from 18 matches to 12

The Springboks star was found guilty of an eye-gouging incident that occurred during South Africa's clash with Wales in Cardiff

The 34-year-old will miss a 12-match ban that will stretch to March next year, but he won't miss any Springboks Test games

Springboks star Eben Etzebeth has been handed a 12-match ban after being found guilty of the eye-gouging incident that happened during South Africa's win over Wales in Cardiff in their last match on the end-of-year tour on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

After a long disciplinary session on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, the two-time Rugby World Cup winner was informed of his sentence on Thursday, December 5, 2025.

The 34-year-old was sent off following an incident where his hand made contact with Welsh forward Alex Mann's eye region. Two minutes before the final whistle, a tussle broke out, during which Etzebeth was accused of placing his finger near Mann’s eye.

The experienced Boks star is set to sit out 12 games for the Sharks in both the United Rugby Championship and the Champions Cup. With the Springboks not returning to action until June or July next year, his Test commitments remain untouched.

World Rugby: Why Etzebeth's ban was reduced

According to the official hearing documents, Etzebeth was booked for an offence under Law 9.12, which states: "A player must not physically abuse anyone."

The incident was classified at a mid-range level, leading to an initial recommendation for an 18-match suspension. His conduct was judged to be intentional.

World Rugby decided to reduce Etzebeth's ban from 18 matches to 12 because of four key mitigating factors:

Guilty Plea: The Springboks star pleaded guilty during the hearing, claiming he was responsible for the unfortunate incident.

Good record: Etzebeth's good disciplinary record in Test games also helped him get a reduced ban, as the red card against Wales was his first in Test rugby in the 142 matches he has played for the Springboks.

Good conduct: The sanction was also shortened because of the Boks star's good conduct after the match and during the hearing.

Remorse/Apology: Etzebeth also showed during the hearing that he regretted what he had done to Mann and apologised for his actions and behaviour, while also apologising to Mann after the match.

The Sharks will be without Etzebeth for several upcoming matches in the Champions Cup and URC. His suspension rules him out of ties against Toulouse, Saracens, the Bulls, the Lions, Sale, Clermont, and back-to-back Stormers fixtures. He will also miss URC encounters with the Lions, Bulls, Munster, and Cardiff.

Here is what fans are saying about the 12-match ban handed to Eben Etzebeth by World Rugby on social media.

Lucille Murray commented:

"It could have been worse, and I'm sure this whole ordeal has been a massive learning experience for Eben and the entire team, but I'm confident that Eben will come out stronger and more determined than ever. The Springbok community is behind him! 🦌"

Caroline Palmer shared:

"I hope the guy with whom he had an altercation is banned, too. Eben is a loose canon, and those outbursts are embarrassing in international sport, so may he accept atonement with grace and learn a humble lesson."

Wouter Reyneke said:

"Lekker. They just made sure that he will be available and at peak performance for the WC. And he can focus on his conditioning. He's gonna be even better when he returns."

Tersia Leggott wrote:

"It could have been much worse. Eben will be ok. His wife just had a baby, so he can rest and spend time with his family."

Hannelie Roux reacted:

"I hope that the Wales player remembers his actions when and why Karma visits him!! Enjoy your family time, Eben 😉🙏🏻😉."

Avril Smit added:

"140 tests and this is his first red card for a guy that often gets provoked. He is a legend of the game. Our blood is green.. Eben Etzebeth, we believe and trust 🙏🤗💚🙌."

Erasmus reacts to Etzebeth's red card

Briefly News earlier reported that Rassie Erasmus shared his views on Etzebeth's red card in the Springboks' emphatic victory over Wales in Cardiff.

The South African rugby coach gave his opinion concerning the justification of the red card without holding back.

