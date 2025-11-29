South Africa closed their season with one of their most ruthless displays in recent years, overwhelming Wales from the first whistle to the last

The youthful Welsh side were outmatched in every department as the Springboks’ power, precision, and tempo set the tone for a long evening in Cardiff

The victory capped a remarkable year for the Springboks, who finished 2025 as the sport’s standard-bearers after another dominant campaign

South Africa signed off their final match of the season with a commanding 73-0 victory over Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, 29 November 2025.

Wales, fielded a youthful and depleted side due to the match falling outside World Rugby’s Test window, struggled to keep pace from the opening whistle.

Ethan Hooker scores his team's second try during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa at Principality Stadium. Photo: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks, who also made eight changes after their win over Ireland, controlled every major contest. Their set-piece superiority, clinical finishing and aggressive carrying ensured Wales spent most of the half under siege.

Early tries from Gerhard Steenekamp, Ethan Hooker, Jasper Wiese and Morne van den Berg sealed the result by the break, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu converting all four.

Springboks’ power game dismantles Welsh defence

Wales had little opportunity to establish rhythm. Handling errors, a misfiring line-out and costly kicks repeatedly handed possession back to South Africa. When Wales did threaten, moments of promise quickly unravelled under intense pressure. The Springboks’ forwards dominated collisions and the scrum, with Wiese powering over after a massive shove that typified South Africa’s physical edge. Andre Esterhuizen’s thundering carry just before half-time paved the way for van den Berg’s try, leaving Wales’ defence scrambling.

Ruan Nortje catches the ball in the lineout during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Photo: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Former Wales internationals working on local radio summed it up starkly: the Welsh midfield had “crumbled” against the Boks’ size and speed, while the aerial and territorial battles were lost almost from the outset.

Welsh struggles continue as youth exposed in Cardiff

Wales’ inexperience showed, particularly in key areas such as the line-out, where overthrows and miscommunication killed attacking opportunities. The backline, featuring several uncapped or newly capped players, was frequently outmuscled and outpaced.

Even when Wales did manage to escape their half, promising moves broke down under pressure, including a late first-half cross-kick that narrowly missed what would have been their best chance. South Africa, meanwhile, looked comfortable in all departments and could have extended their lead had a forward pass not denied Hooker a second try earlier in the half.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu capped another outstanding performance as he racked up a whopping 28 points, even though it was not enough for him to earn the man of the match accolade, which went to the centre Andre Esterhuizen.

It was the most points conceded by Wales in a single match and by far the biggest score margin. The Springboks end the calendar year with their second-highest winning rate of 86% in a season, after 1998's 91.7%.

Even though the most capped Springbok Eben Etzebeth was involved in late drama that saw him red-carded after a replay showed him putting his thumb right in Alex Mann's eye. Head coach Rassie Erasmus will not be bothered much by that one.

This season has ended in style for South Africa at the apex of the World Rugby rankings, and they will go into the break buoyant until 2026.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu fires back after ‘windgat’ claims

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok sensation Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has fired a pointed response at critics who have branded him “arrogant” and “windgat”, turning the noise into fuel after another standout performance for South Africa.

He posted a carousel of match moments on Instagram on Saturday, the very incidents that had dominated online chatter.

Source: Briefly News