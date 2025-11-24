Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu sparked an online conversation again after responding boldly to growing criticism about his personality and playing style

The Springbok fly-half posted a playful but pointed social media update that drew strong support from teammates and fans

His father, Nick Feinberg, has publicly challenged the motives behind the criticism, raising concerns about racial bias in parts of the rugby community

Springbok sensation Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has fired a pointed response at critics who have branded him “arrogant” and “windgat”, turning the noise into fuel after another standout performance for South Africa.

The 23-year-old fly-half lit up the Aviva Stadium over the weekend as the Springboks clinched a 24–13 victory over Ireland. His name quickly surged across social media following a brilliant try, a heated scuffle with an Irish player, and a powerful tackle that some suggested deserved a yellow card.

A day after the win, Sacha posted a carousel of match moments on Instagram on Saturday, the very incidents that had dominated online chatter. Setting the post to Rihanna’s Rude Boy, he offered a cheeky, calculated clap-back that his followers recognised instantly.

Fellow Springboks joined the chorus of support, with Kwagga Smith writing, “Hulle ken jou nie,” while RG Snyman, who played his 50th Test match, warned critics, “Pasop vir him.”

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu responds to criticism

Sacha’s confident social media post comes after several rugby voices accused him of being “out of control” or overly cocky. Yet teammates and fans have routinely described him as grounded, respectful, and hard-working.

His father, broadcaster Nick Feinberg, also waded into the debate this week on the Learner Husband podcast. Nick argued that much of the criticism directed at his son, particularly the “windgat” label, is rooted in racial bias.

According to him, the negativity often comes from “middle-aged white men stuck in the 80s,” who misunderstand Sacha’s on-field self-belief.

“He’s the most humble guy you will ever meet,” Nick said.

“At training, he’s carrying water, picking up balls, chatting to supporters. His confidence during a match is mistaken for arrogance.”

Racism claims surrounding the ‘windgat’ narrative

Nick suggested that some parts of the rugby community still struggle to accept a confident player of colour thriving in a high-pressure position.

“There are people in this country who are not comfortable seeing someone of colour who is both assured and exceptional at what they do,” he said.

Despite the noise, Sacha continues to cement his place as one of the most electrifying talents in South African rugby and, as shown this weekend, he’s unbothered by detractors who mistake personality for ego.

