Global site navigation

Springboks star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu fires back after ‘windgat’ claims
Rugby

Springboks star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu fires back after ‘windgat’ claims

by  Ncube Harrison
3 min read
  • Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu sparked an online conversation again after responding boldly to growing criticism about his personality and playing style
  • The Springbok fly-half posted a playful but pointed social media update that drew strong support from teammates and fans
  • His father, Nick Feinberg, has publicly challenged the motives behind the criticism, raising concerns about racial bias in parts of the rugby community

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Springbok sensation Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has fired a pointed response at critics who have branded him “arrogant” and “windgat”, turning the noise into fuel after another standout performance for South Africa.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Rugby Championship, Argentina, Pumas.
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu during a Rugby Championship match against Argentina. Image: @Springboks
Source: Twitter

The 23-year-old fly-half lit up the Aviva Stadium over the weekend as the Springboks clinched a 24–13 victory over Ireland. His name quickly surged across social media following a brilliant try, a heated scuffle with an Irish player, and a powerful tackle that some suggested deserved a yellow card.

A day after the win, Sacha posted a carousel of match moments on Instagram on Saturday, the very incidents that had dominated online chatter. Setting the post to Rihanna’s Rude Boy, he offered a cheeky, calculated clap-back that his followers recognised instantly.

Read also

Ireland legend hits out at Willemse as tensions rise before Dublin showdown

ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!

Fellow Springboks joined the chorus of support, with Kwagga Smith writing, “Hulle ken jou nie,” while RG Snyman, who played his 50th Test match, warned critics, “Pasop vir him.”

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu responds to criticism

Sacha’s confident social media post comes after several rugby voices accused him of being “out of control” or overly cocky. Yet teammates and fans have routinely described him as grounded, respectful, and hard-working.

His father, broadcaster Nick Feinberg, also waded into the debate this week on the Learner Husband podcast. Nick argued that much of the criticism directed at his son, particularly the “windgat” label, is rooted in racial bias.

According to him, the negativity often comes from “middle-aged white men stuck in the 80s,” who misunderstand Sacha’s on-field self-belief.

“He’s the most humble guy you will ever meet,” Nick said.
“At training, he’s carrying water, picking up balls, chatting to supporters. His confidence during a match is mistaken for arrogance.”

Read also

Springboks star Sacha's father spoke openly on his blended family

Nick Feinberg, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Springboks, South Africa
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu alongside his sports broadcaster, father Nick Feinberg. Image: @Nick Feinberg
Source: Instagram

Racism claims surrounding the ‘windgat’ narrative

Nick suggested that some parts of the rugby community still struggle to accept a confident player of colour thriving in a high-pressure position.

“There are people in this country who are not comfortable seeing someone of colour who is both assured and exceptional at what they do,” he said.

Despite the noise, Sacha continues to cement his place as one of the most electrifying talents in South African rugby and, as shown this weekend, he’s unbothered by detractors who mistake personality for ego.

Sacha’s dad opens up about life in a blended family

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu comes from a blended family, with his father, Nick Feinberg, being British-South African, and his mother, Makhosazana Mngomezulu, a Zulu lawyer. Nick was born in London in 1961, the son of Barry Feinberg, a prominent anti-apartheid activist.

Read also

Robert Marawa’s sharp remark ignites debate around Mogotsi’s testimony

Growing up in the UK, Nick was shaped by displacement and the fight for justice, before returning to South Africa in 1994.

ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Ncube Harrison avatar

Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.

Tags:
Hot: