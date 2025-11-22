South Africa finally broke their long winless run in Dublin, showing patience and control in key moments

Ireland struggled to build any rhythm as a series of penalties and cards kept sending them backwards

The match became a test of character, with the Springboks’ calm under pressure standing out in a chaotic contest

The Springboks tightened their grip on the autumn international window with a powerful 24–13 victory over an Ireland side that spent most of the Test firefighting under the weight of penalties and cards at Aviva Stadium on Saturday 22 November 2025.

Springboks fullback scored the first try for South Africa against Ireland. Image: Supersport Rugby

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks, who arrived in Dublin without a win there since 2012, controlled the gainline from the opening exchanges and fed off Ireland’s repeated ill-discipline to score four tries against a side reduced to 14 men for long spells.

Ireland showed remarkable defiance defensively, but the pressure eventually told as South Africa’s scrum and breakdown dominance shaped the contest.

Springboks strike early as Ireland face discipline troubles

South Africa hit the ground running through Damian Willemse, who crossed in the corner after just four minutes. Ireland briefly steadied, but the world champions turned the screw with Cobus Reinach finishing a sharp move and a penalty try arriving just before half-time.

Ireland’s night unravelled further when James Ryan received a 20-minute red card, followed by a flurry of yellows that left the hosts rotating bodies simply to survive scrum after scrum. By the time Feinberg-Mngomezulu powered over for the fourth Springbok try after the break, the match was slipping away.

Dan Sheehan’s close-range finish and two penalties from Sam Prendergast kept the scoreboard respectable, but Ireland spent long passages pinned inside their 22 as wave after wave of Bok pressure arrived.

Damian de Allende during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Image: Ramsey Cardy

Source: Getty Images

Ireland shows fight, but Bok pack claims control

Jack Crowley, shifted to full-back late on, produced several heroic interventions to deny certain tries, drawing praise even in defeat. Ireland’s commitment never faltered, but 15 penalties and five yellow cards left them chasing shadows against a South African pack that sensed opportunity with every scrum.

South Africa’s dominance at set-piece and at the breakdown proved decisive, while Ireland’s inability to escape their own half in the final quarter summed up the momentum of the evening.

The Springboks will feel encouraged by their forward cohesion and ruthless finishing. Ireland, meanwhile, will reflect on moments of grit overshadowed by a costly collapse in discipline. The Springboks would feel they were fortunate not to lose Feinberg-Mngomezulu earlier for what seemed like an illegal tackle.

That would be looked at by Boks fans as vindication after having been at the receiving end of red cards in the last two weekends and playing with 14 men throughout then matches against France and Italy.

With one more game to go against Wales next weekend, the head coach, Rassie Erasmus, would be impressed to have finally tasted victory against the Irish, building on the victory against Japan early in November.

Source: Briefly News