South Africa head into the Dublin showdown chasing a long-overdue breakthrough against Ireland

Rassie Erasmus has turned to experienced players as the final stretch of the season intensifies

Ireland’s recent momentum will be tested against the top-ranked side in world rugby

Briefly News, in an exclusive interview with rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena, gained insights into the challenges and expectations ahead of the clash

The Springboks face Ireland on Saturday, 22 November 2025, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, knowing that they last defeated the Irish in 2012.

This fact could easily have been on the back of Rassie Erasmus’s mind when he named the squad on Thursday, which included several seasoned campaigners, most of whom were rested in last weekend’s triumph over Italy in Turin.

A victory for South Africa would not only end the 13-year drought but also serve as a statement of intent after a successful season of retaining the Rugby Championship, especially with the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw getting closer.

Regardless of what happens in the final fixture against Wales on 29 November, South Africa will close out this calendar year at the pinnacle of the World Rankings and as the top-seeded team.

Momentum shift and expert insight

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena, building up to this weekend’s epic clash. Mokoena believes that while Ireland has improved over the past fortnight, facing the Springboks presents a different level of challenge.

“Ireland may have turned a corner against Australia, but the Springboks don’t allow you to play in comfort. South Africa strips away your rhythm, your timing, and your patterns until only your fundamentals remain, and that’s where they win games,” Mokoena said.

He added that the biggest difference between the two sides at this stage is mindset.

“The real difference right now is mentality. The Boks have spent two weeks winning under adversity, with 14 men, hostile crowds, and pressure moments that would break most teams. That sort of resilience doesn’t disappear when they step into Dublin.”

According to Mokoena, Ireland will produce good phases but may struggle to sustain them.

“Ireland will have good passages, but sustaining that against the Springboks is the real challenge. One lapse in a collision, one mistimed exit, one soft turnover that’s all South Africa needs to swing momentum violently in their favour.”

He also believes Ireland cannot afford to be conservative at any stage.

“If Ireland wants to trouble the Boks, they must play with the bravery we haven’t consistently seen this season. They can’t afford a cautious opening quarter; they need to attack early, ask questions, and resist being dragged into an arm-wrestle.”

Mokoena said an Irish win would be significant, but he remains realistic.

“A win for Ireland would be special, but it’s not something I’d bet the house on. The Springboks look like a team operating a level above everyone else tactically, emotionally, and physically.”

Kick-off time and where to watch on TV in South Africa

The game kicks off at 1930 (South African time) with build-up starting at 1830 on Supersport Rugby. Fans can also stream the match on the DSTV app.

