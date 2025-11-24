South Africa stretched their winning momentum with a landmark victory in Dublin, ending a long drought against Ireland

Rassie Erasmus addressed the uproar around his televised thumbs-up, offering a calm explanation after widespread speculation

The Springboks now shift focus to their final assignment of the year, aiming to close out their campaign strongly in Cardiff

The Springboks continued their impressive run at the weekend with another gritty performance, overcoming Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The victory was particularly significant for head coach Rassie Erasmus, marking his first win over the Irish. It was also South Africa’s first triumph on Irish soil since 2012.

The match was defined by yellow cards, a first-half red card and a flurry of penalties as Ireland’s ill-discipline came to the fore.

When referee Matthew Carley signalled full time, Erasmus appeared on camera giving a thumbs up from the coaches’ box. The moment quickly sparked debate, especially among Irish supporters who believed he was aiming a jibe in their direction.

Erasmus clarifies the thumbs-up gesture

Erasmus insisted that the now-viral gesture carried no malice. Captured just seconds after the final whistle, the thumbs-up triggered widespread reaction online, but the Springboks coach said the interpretation was misplaced.

He addressed the criticism by highlighting the atmosphere inside the stadium, describing the venue as special and praising the respectful silence during goal-kicking. He also spoke about the moving pre-match moments, including the military band’s performance.

Erasmus added that a small group of South African fans seated in front of the coaches’ box had expressed their appreciation throughout the match, and his gesture was simply an acknowledgement of their support.

The coaches’ box is soundproof, he explained, something he remembered from his coaching stint at Munster. As a result, most of the crowd noise filters in only through the referee’s microphone. What did reach him, however, was the passion of South African supporters who had travelled despite the tough rand-to-euro exchange rate. The thumbs up, he said, was nothing more than a thank you to them.

A sweet win after years of Irish dominance

Erasmus entered the post-match media briefing with a celebratory beer in hand, admitting it tasted sweeter after finally getting the better of a side that has dominated the Springboks in recent years. Ireland still leads the recent head-to-head record, he noted, so South Africa will not be carried away, but the victory was deserved and deeply satisfying.

The Springboks conclude their Autumn Nations Series with a clash against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, 29 November 2025. They will be aiming to finish the season on a high in a year where they retained the Rugby Championship for the first time.

