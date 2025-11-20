Springboks star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu grew up navigating a blended family with British, Zulu, and Coloured heritage

His father, Nick Feinberg, a former UK exile and media personality, embraces all three sons from different relationships as his own

Sacha’s dual heritage and the strong guidance from both parents have shaped his identity and rugby career

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Springboks star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu comes from a blended family, with his father, Nick Feinberg, being British-South African, and his mother, Makhosazana Mngomezulu, a Zulu lawyer. Nick was born in London in 1961, the son of Barry Feinberg, a prominent anti-apartheid activist.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu attends the South Africa captain's run training session ahead of the Autumn Nations Series international rugby union test match. Image: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

Source: Getty Images

Growing up in the UK, Nick was shaped by displacement and the fight for justice, before returning to South Africa in 1994.

Nick built a successful career as a radio personality and sports writer, becoming a respected voice in South African media. Known for being outspoken on social media, he often expresses pride in Sacha’s achievements. He has admitted that he is now more recognised as “Sacha’s dad” than for his own career accomplishments, highlighting the close bond and guidance he provides his son.

Sacha’s mother, Makhosazana, has been a constant source of support, attending matches and celebrating milestones. Their strong relationship is evident in Sacha’s social media posts, where he frequently shares admiration and affection for her.

Nick’s father, Barry Feinberg, was an artist, poet, and anti-apartheid activist who used his creativity to support the liberation struggle, including designing materials for the ANC and Umkhonto weSizwe. Barry’s activism and artistic legacy continue to inspire Sacha.

Sacha’s dual British and Zulu heritage gives him a unique perspective on identity, resilience, and cultural pride. The guidance and legacy of his family have been central to his rise as a rugby star.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, alongside his father, Nick Feinberg, who is his number one fan. Image:@nickfeinberg

Source: Instagram

Nick Feinberg opens up about his blended family

Nick Feinberg spoke candidly about his blended family during an episode of the Learner Husband podcast.

“I am white, of Jewish origin, although an atheist. My ex-wife is Zulu and black. My current wife is coloured, from Mitchell’s Plain,” he revealed.

After parting ways with his previous partner, Nick married Candace, who had a son from a previous relationship. He fully embraced the boy as his own. Today, Nick regards all three young men as his sons, insisting he “treats them all the same.”

“We’re very close, which is amazing… and they genuinely care for one another,” he added, highlighting the harmony and bond within their blended family.

Sacha began his rugby journey at Cape Town’s prestigious Bishops Diocesan College, known for its rugby excellence. He represented Western Province, captained the Junior Boks, and earned a Springbok call-up under Rassie Erasmus.

He made his professional debut for Western Province in the 2021 Currie Cup Premier Division against the Free State Cheetahs. Strong performances secured him a long-term contract with the Stormers, running until 2027.

Sacha speaks of the Springboks legend; he is in awe of

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks young star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu disclosed the South African legend he looks up to.

Mngomezulu spoke highly of the Test centurion and said he brings immense value to the team and is one of his favourite players.

Source: Briefly News