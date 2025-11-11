Rassie Erasmus’ twin daughters showed their fun side with a glamorous pink-themed celebration that caught fans’ attention online

The Erasmus sisters continue to shine both on and off the court, balancing varsity life with their growing netball ambitions

Family moments between Rassie, his ex-wife Nicolene, and their daughters gave fans a rare glimpse into the coach’s personal world

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus’ twin daughters, Nikki and Carli Erasmus, hosted a stunning pink-themed celebration over the weekend.

Rassie Erasmus co-parents with ex-wife Nicolene and shares the twins Nikki and Carli. Image:@NikkiErasmus

Source: Instagram

In photos shared on Instagram on Monday, 10 November 2025, the twins’ feed glowed with pastel pink décor under the theme “Buub Babes.”

Born and raised in the Western Cape, Nikki and Carli celebrated their 21st birthday in July 2025. Their latest gathering drew attention on social media after family photos featuring both Rassie and his ex-wife Nicolene Erasmus circulated online.

The private event, attended by close friends and family, reflected the Erasmus family’s preference to keep their personal life out of the public spotlight.

Just days earlier, on Thursday, 6 November, Nikki posted a touching message on Instagram to celebrate their father’s 53rd birthday.

Their recent post showed them enjoying time with friends at what appeared to be a lively girls’ party, while other snaps revealed their shared passion for sport, including netball.

Nikki and Carli Erasmus excel in sport

Both sisters are currently students at Stellenbosch University, one of South Africa’s most prestigious tertiary institutions. Nikki is pursuing a degree in psychology, while Carli is enrolled in the humanities faculty, according to News24.

Their dedication to sport mirrors that of their father’s career path. Both coach netball at Stellenberg High School, while Carli also competes professionally for the Western Cape Tornados in the Telkom Netball League (TNL).

Rassie Erasmus during the match against France on Saturday 8 November 2025.Image: Franco Arland

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with News24 Sport, Rassie expressed pride in his daughter’s commitment to the game and said he’s been learning netball rules to better support her. “I’m very proud of her,” he shared.

Nikki, on the other hand, prefers working behind the scenes, balancing her academic life with mentoring young athletes.

Carli’s growing success on the court has earned her more public attention, while Nikki is reportedly dating Springbok and Stormers forward André-Hugo Venter.

The couple, who are unafraid to publicly show their affection, shared a beautiful moment, capturing the admiration of rugby fans and followers.

Their relationship, rooted in shared history, passion, and mutual respect, continues to capture public attention, reminding fans that love and sport often intersect in the most inspiring ways.

