Even as a U13 student at Bishops Diocesan College, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu stood out, delivering a confident end-of-season speech

Last weekend, he turned heads again, scoring a record-breaking 37 points against Argentina and setting a new high for the Springboks in a single match

From his schoolboy promise to his current brilliance on the international stage, Feinberg-Mngomezulu has proven himself a rising star

23-year-old Springboks fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu delivered a memorable performance against Argentina last weekend in Durban, inspiring South Africa to a commanding 67-30 victory over the Los Pumas.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored an unprecedented 37 points, surpassing the previous record of 35 points set by Percy Montgomery against Namibia in 2007.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu played a brilliant match against the Los Pumas.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus praised his individual brilliance, while captain Siya Kolisi hailed his exceptional display.

The young pivot’s exploits earned widespread acclaim from South Africans, heartfelt congratulations from his father, Nick Feinberg, and a significant paycheck to match his star performance.

From Bishop's School speech to Springbok

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has always carried himself like someone destined for the big stage. At just 23, he has already shown he belongs among rugby’s elite.

Yet, a decade ago, he was simply a Grade 7 boy at Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town, already demonstrating remarkable responsibility and leadership.

Footage of Sacha addressing his U13 teammates at the end-of-season ceremony captures this perfectly. Even then, he commanded attention with a quiet confidence, signalling his natural leadership qualities. Proteas legend Herschelle Gibbs, who also wore the number 10 jersey at Bishops, commented: “A born general.”

Fast forward to today, and Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s rise has been meteoric. His fearless flair, audacious skill, and clinical execution against Argentina left fans and critics in awe.

Watching him collect a cross-kick in such a high-stakes match and convert it into points was a masterclass in timing, vision, and composure, a trait he has carried since his schoolboy days.

For South Africa, Feinberg-Mngomezulu is more than a rising star; he is a generational talent who blends leadership, skill, and poise in a way few can.

That Bishops speech now reads less like a teenage musing and more like an early glimpse of the leader he would become on rugby’s grandest stages.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu broke the record held by Percy Montgomery against the Los Pumas.

Meanwhile, the Springboks arrived in the United Kingdom on Monday, 29 September, ahead of their crucial Rugby Championship clash against the Los Pumas at Twickenham this Saturday, 4 October, with Franco Mostert remaining in South Africa due to a family bereavement.

His place in the squad has been taken by Lood de Jager, who had missed parts of the 43-10 win over the All Blacks in Wellington due to a minor injury.

Key starters and veteran leadership

Erasmus has opted for consistency, welcoming Ox Nche back to the starting XV. The loosehead prop, who withdrew late last week in Durban with a minor niggle, will now pack down in the front row alongside Malcolm Marx and Thomas du Toit.

Lock Eben Etzebeth will earn his 138th test cap and will play alongside Ruan Nortje, while captain Siya Kolisi approaches a milestone 100 caps with his 98th appearance.

He will be partnered by veteran Pieter-Steph Du Toit, with Jasper Wiese taking the number 8 role. In the backs, Cobus Reinach teams up with standout Durban performer Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at halfback, flanked by Ethan Hooker and Cheslin Kolbe on the wings.

Cheslin Kolbe will play on the wing for the Springboks against the Los Pumas.

