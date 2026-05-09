A leading South African billionaire has deep involvement in football, rugby, and golf through major club and development investments

His influence includes backing top local teams and supporting structures that develop young sporting talent

He is also known for a major classic car collection that attracts global attention

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Johann Rupert is not just a South African billionaire businessman but also a passionate sports enthusiast with several major sporting interests in South Africa and abroad.

He is linked to the ownership of Stellenbosch FC through Remgro and the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport. The Betway Premiership side has become one of the fastest-rising clubs in South African football and is widely recognised for its strong focus on youth development and smart recruitment.

Rupert also has significant involvement in rugby. Through Remgro, he owns a major stake in the Vodacom Bulls alongside billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe.

Johan Rupert's broader sports interests

He and Motsepe were also linked to a consortium that acquired a majority stake in the Boland Cavaliers to develop rugby talent in the Cape Winelands region.

Rupert’s sporting influence also stretches into golf. He developed the world-famous Leopard Creek Golf Club near the Kruger National Park and has long been involved in South African golf administration and development. In addition, Rupert helped found the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, an organisation that uses sport to uplift disadvantaged youth and support social development projects globally, including in South Africa.

He also has historical ties to cricket and has supported sports science and athlete development programmes in South Africa, including the Sports Science Institute.

Inside Johann Rupert’s Franschhoek Motor Museum

Beyond his love for sport, Rupert is a passionate collector of luxury and historic motor vehicles, as seen in the Franschhoek Motor Museum, located on the L’Ormarins Estate. The museum showcases more than 140 years of automotive history and houses over 220 cars and motorcycles. Some of the vehicles are considered extremely rare and are seldom found anywhere else in the world.

Watch the reel below:

Among the museum’s prized exhibits is the 1898 Beeston motor tricycle, alongside a Victorian carriage, a French stagecoach, and a 1903 Ford Model A. The museum also features several “veteran” vehicles built between 1905 and 1918, including a 1910 Wolseley 12-16 Town Car, several Ford Model Ts, and a 1915 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost.

As seen in the pics below:

Vintage vehicles built between 1919 and 1930 include American classics such as the 1925 Chevrolet Superior Series K Tourer, the 1926 Buick Master Six, the 1926 Chrysler Model 58, and the 1926 Chevrolet Superior Pick Up.

Watch the video below:

The collection also includes “post-vintage” models built between 1931 and 1945, with standout Art Deco-inspired vehicles such as the 1936 Auburn Speedster, the 1936 Cord 810 Convertible, and the 1935 Austro-Daimler Bergmeister.

How SA’s billionaire is shaping golf and sport

Briefly News previously reported that Johann Rupert, one of South Africa’s richest individuals with a net worth of $14.3 billion, wields influence that extends far beyond business into politics and international diplomacy.

As chairman of Richemont, the luxury goods conglomerate, he has leveraged his immense financial resources and strategic vision to elevate South African sport, transforming local golf into a globally recognised powerhouse.

Source: Briefly News