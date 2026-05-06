South Africa has taken a major step towards honouring Solomon Linda, one of the country's most overlooked musical geniuses

Known for composing the original version of The Lion Sleeps Tonight , the legendary singer's grave was recently declared a National Heritage Site

This comes decades after his passing, and while it marks a significant milestone in history, many South Africans argued that the gesture came far too late for a man who had been overlooked and undervalued for decades

Solomon Linda’s grave has been declared a National Heritage Site. Image: HistorySAZAR

Source: Twitter

The grave of the late South African musician, singer, and performer Solomon Linda has officially been declared a National Heritage Site.

Known for composing Mbube, the song that was later adapted into the global hit The Lion Sleeps Tonight, the legendary singer’s final resting place, which is located in the Doornkop Cemetery in Soweto, was honoured by the South African Heritage Resources Agency, noting that the site held cultural significance linked to Linda’s contribution to South African music and the broader history of the industry.

"The grave of Solomon Linda is of pivotal and cultural significance to South Africa, encapsulating the broader impact of colonialism and the systematic exploitation of African cultural heritage without recognition or restitution."

This recognition arrives 64 years after Linda died in 1962 and serves as a long-awaited tribute to the creator of one of the most recognisable melodies in music history.

Linda composed Mbube in the 1930s and recorded it with his group The Evening Birds. The song later gained international recognition through various adaptations, the most famous being the Weavers' Wimoweh and The Lion Sleeps Tonight, performed by The Tokens and famously used on The Lion King.

Solomon Linda, the composer of 'Mbube,' was honoured by the South African Heritage Resources Agency to declare his grave a National Heritage Site. Image: HistorySAZAR

Source: Twitter

However, despite its global success, the singer received no royalties before his passing, and even sold the rights for 10 shillings (R1.30 in today's currency) to Gallo Record Company founder Eric Gallo. Mbube reportedly sold more than 100,000 copies in South Africa over nine years.

Not all was lost, though, as his family, which had reportedly been "desperately poor," were successfully awarded royalties for both Wimoweh and The Lion Sleeps Tonight dating back to the 1950s.

The announcement coincides with the 100th anniversary of Gallo Music. CEO Antos Stella described the recognition as a moment for accountability and reflection.

"The story of the man who lies in Grave No. 4875 at Doornkop Cemetery is not simply one of tragedy; it is one of sacrifice, and a lesson that has fundamentally shaped how the recorded music industry conducts itself. The world was a very different place then, and there was no framework for fair and honest dealings, leaving artists deeply vulnerable to exploitation."

South Africa reacts to Solomon Linda's recognition

While the news celebrated Linda's legacy, several South Africans on social media felt it was too little too late.

ZombieTNinja said:

"Solomon Linda died penniless while Gallo Music and overseas artists prospered. Sies."

shoba82 wrote:

"The song has made billions of dollars worldwide. His grave lies forlorn in the bushes outside Pomeroy in Msinga. His descendants are destitute."

DithakongK asked:

"Did the family get the royalties?"

Nonhle Thema honours late parents

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nonhle Thema's touching tribute to her late parents.

Her moving message arrived just weeks after her mother, former Miss South Africa, Cynthia Shange, tragically passed away.

Source: Briefly News