Maria "Mimi" Coertse, a world-renowned South African opera singer, has sadly passed away

According to reports, the singer died at her home, with her death sparking widespread tributes from across the globe as the music community mourns the loss of a true vocal powerhouse

Her passing has left a massive void in the hearts of many, as fans and fellow performers take to social media to celebrate her historic career

South African opera legend Mimi Coertse passed away. Image: Ann Sjölund

Source: Facebook

The world of classical music is in mourning following the passing of Maria "Mimi" Coertse, the legendary South African soprano whose voice captivated audiences from all around the world.

The world-renowned opera star, affectionately known as "Onse Mimi" (Our Mimi), is said to have passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Monday night, 27 April 2026. She was 93. The news was confirmed by her close friend and caretaker, Lizet Du Plessis, who shared the news on her Facebook page.

"It is with great sadness that we inform all who loved her that Our Mimi passed away peacefully in her sleep last night. Our thoughts are with her children, Mia and Werner and grandchildren, whom she loved so dearly. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date."

Her passing leaves a profound void in the arts. Having graced the most prestigious stages in Europe, Mimi became a symbol of South African excellence and a vocal powerhouse who paved the way for generations of local artists to shine on the international stage.

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See the heartbreaking announcement below.

Source: Briefly News