Veteran actress Cynthia Shange was laid to rest recently, in the presence of family and friends in KwaZulu-Natal

Former beauty queen and veteran actress Cynthia Shange passed away at the age of 76 in KwaZulu-Natal

Mzansi quickly took to the comments section to give the late actress her much-deserved flowers

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Cynthia Shange was laid to rest in a private funeral ceremony. Cynthia Shange

Source: Instagram

Mzansi might have missed its opportunity to bid farewell to the first Black Miss South Africa, they gathered on social media.

Although the general public was not permitted to attend the funeral service, it did not stop them from paying their respects to Shange online.

"Her presence on the global stage during this period marked a defining moment for black South Africans and for women in public life," the family wrote, confirmig ind statement.

“Cynthia Shange carried the hopes of many and proved that talent, resilience, and identity cannot be suppressed. Her life’s work will continue to inspire young women and creatives to claim their space in the world. The minister and deputy minister extend their deepest condolences to the Shange family, colleagues, and the broader arts and culture community,” said the Sports, Arts and Culture Department Ministry.

Cynthia Shange was laid to rest Image: Nonhle Thema

Source: Facebook

This is what people had to say:

@kelebogile216 said:

"Those jars, candles and water. Not everyone understands why they requested it to be private. Ga ba boloke motho fela. This woman was revolutionary."

@Kane_GM9 shared:

"I wish black people could normalise this. Quiet private funerals, no media, no politicians, no colleagues tša baloi, no after tears."

@Vaccinations13 wanted answers:

"Why buried privately as if she were not a celebrity?"

@ThabisoGum36509 praised:

"No sphithiphithi, no whole day service, no flash lights and big screens. Just simple, intimateand swift send off. May Her Soul Rest In Peace."

@TikiBoy_SA asked:

"May her Soul Rest in Peace. Wasn't she also on Sgud' Snaysi as Thoko?"

@tbuthelezi10 replied:

"This is shembe church, the respect from Mama sitting in the floor."

@sihlekhesw78 exclaimed:

"May her precious soul rest in peace!"

Cindy Dlathu remembers on-screen mom

An emotional Sindu remembered the late Shange as they shared the screen as mother and daughter on Muvhango.

"Grace, love, and gentleness. This is how I will always remember you, Ma. You carried such depth and intelligence, sharp wit and a remarkable sense of humour. Our conversations flowed so effortlessly, each one meaningful and enriching. Those are moments I will forever cherish. You were always warm and always brought light into every space you entered. Your presence was both grounding and uplifting. I could write a book about you, but I will leave it here. You wore your crown with grace, Ndlovukazi, in every sense of the word. Lala kahle Ma," an emotional Dlathu wrote.

Nonhle Thema appreciates love after mom's passing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nonhle Thema was overwhelmed with gratitude to her fans, peers and the country at large for their support following her mother Cynthia Shange's passing.

The media personality took to social media, humbled, as she reflected on the outpouring of love her family had received in the hours and days following the tragedy.

Source: Briefly News