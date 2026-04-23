Former Muvhango star Sindi Dlathu recently paid tribute to her on-screen mother, Cynthia Shange

Dlathu and Shange portrayed the characters of Thandaza and MaNkosi on the cancelled SABC2 TV show

Fans of the actresses took to Dlathu's social media post to comfort her on Thursday, 23 April 2026

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Sindi Dlathu remembers 'Muvhango' mom Cynthia Shange. Images: 1MagicTheRiver and SindiDlathu

Source: Instagram

Former The River and Isiphetho actress Sindi Dlathu recently bid farewell to her former Muvhango co-star Cynthia Shange, who passed away on Monday, 20 April 2026.

Dlathu, who played Shange's on-screen daughter, Thandaza Mukwevho, on the SABC2 soapie, recently made headlines when she joined eTV's upcoming TV show, which will replace Scandal!

The award-winning actress bid farewell to Shange on her Instagram account on 23 April 2026.

"Grace, love, and gentleness. This is how I will always remember you, Ma. You carried such depth and intelligence, sharp wit and a remarkable sense of humour. Our conversations flowed so effortlessly, each one meaningful and enriching. Those are moments I will forever cherish. You were always warm and always brought light into every space you entered. Your presence was both grounding and uplifting. I could write a book about you, but I will leave it here. You wore your crown with grace, Ndlovukazi, in every sense of the word. Lala kahle Ma," said Dlathu.

South Africans react to Dlathu's post

Acee_kweta said:

"'Nomthandazo mntanami', that was peak television❤️."

Girlz_sithole reacted:

"When she said, 'Thandaza, mntanam'. 😍😍❤️."

T_siko wrote:

"When she said 'mntanam', you could feel her warmth ngempela," (for real).

Former Muvhango actress SimzNgema responded:

"😞💔."

Sindiswa_phoswah reacted:

"First person that came to mind when I saw the news 'Nomthandazo mtanami ' “🥹🥹♥️ 🫂

Lady_bunny responded:

"You and Mom both served good daughter and mother goals. I remember watching y'all on the Muvhango, and I wondered what it was like in real life 🥰. May your beautiful Mother's soul rest in peace. ❤️My deepest and most sincere condolences." ❤️

Slie.ntuli said:

" I'm sorry, sis Thandaza,😢you both made me believe that umama nendodakazi (daughter) in real life."

Actor Sdumo.Mtshali replied:

"🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️."

Sammiekazondoh wrote:

"Ya"ll were so good together, I even thought she was your real mom. ❤️❤️ Ncese."

Zanele_fuyana reacted:

"Muvhango was awesome when you were her daughter❤️🔥."

Tshedimaboe replied:

"I think it's safe to say, when we all heard the news, 'Nomthandazo Mtanami' first came into our minds. May she find beautiful rest. Condolences to you and her other children."

Char.Liepatino said:

"Eish.😢Umama wakho ku Muvhango, uMaNkosi (your mom from Muvhango).💔May her soul rest in peace."

Zee.Ntle.n responded:

"She was amazing as your mom on Muvhango. I really loved her for you. 🥹🥹😍❤️ May she rest in peace.😔🙏."

Legendary actress Nthati Moshesh wrote:

"❤️💔🤍🕊️."

Sindi Dlathu says goodbye to 'Muvhango' mom Cynthia. Images: @Khanyi_Magubane and GettyImages

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to a photo of Sindi Dlathu and her twin sister: "The resemblance is insane"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that SAFTA-winning actress Sindi Dlathu and her sisters caused a buzz on social media over the weekend.

A photo of Dlathu, her twin sister Zanele Sangweni, and their younger sister, Tina Dlathu, left Mzansi confused.

South Africans and fans of the former The River star complimented the actress and her sisters.

Source: Briefly News