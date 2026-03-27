Talented actress Sindi Dlathu is set to join a new show that will replace Scandal! on e.tv

On Friday, 27 March 2026, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also suggested that Rami Chuene will star alongside Dlathu in the new show

Fans are already speculating about her role, with some hoping she avoids being typecast as a powerful businesswoman character

Sindi Dlathu will star in a new show that will air on the same timeslot as 'Scandal!' Image: sindi_dlathu

Source: Instagram

Veteran actress Sindi Dlathu is set to join a new telenovela that will replace long-running etv telenovela Scandal!

The award-winning TV show will come to an end after two decades on screen, with its final episodes expected to air in June 2026.

Fans have been eager to know which show will replace Scandal! Recent rumours have given Scandal! viewers a glimpse into what they can expect on the new show after one of its cast members was revealed.

Sindi Dlathu bags role in new telenovela replacing Scandal!

On Friday, 27 March 2026, Read the Room Podcast host and entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared that Sindi Dlathu will star in the new telenovela that will take over Scandal!’s time slot. Mphela did not reveal the name of the new telenovela. The post was captioned:

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“CASTING NEWS: Sindi Dlathu joins new telenovela. Multi-award-winning actress is rumoured to be cast in the new etv telenovela set to replace Scandal on the 8 PM slot. More info to follow once I receive it.”

See the post below:

This wouldn’t be the first etv telenovela that Sindi Dlathu joins. The actress, popularly known for her lead role on The River, was previously cast on Isiphetho: Destiny, following rumours of her leaving Queendom.

Isiphetho was canned after one season, with the final episode airing on 4 April 2025.

Phil Mphela also suggested that Rami Chuene would be joining the same telenovela as Sindi Dlathu. The post was captioned:

"Rami Chuene joins new telenovela. Word is ... prolific actress Rami Chuene is joining one of the new telenovelas at etv. While I can't confirm which of the two she has signed on for, I am confident in deducing that she is likely joining the Scandal replacement in the 8 PM slot."

SA reacts to Sindi Dlathu joining new show

In the comments, social media users speculated which character Sindi Dlathu would portray, with some fearing that she would be typecast following her success on The River.

Here are some of the comments:

@LuckygirlWaseSA said:

“I wonder which character she is gonna play because SA telenovelas are so predictable.”

@simplythobile remarked:

“I hope she is not playing a business mogul or mama sgebengu. I wanna see her in a completely different role where she doesn't play a powerful woman.”

@Nkoskhodola_23 commented:

“👌With her, that telenovela will be lit.”

@DrBhuda shared:

“I'm happy for the production company because they've signed a true striker.”

@AdorableHot said:

“Hoping for a villain, I hate her soft side just like that telenovela about a prince fighting for the throne. I didn’t feel it.”

@GheshMothupi shared:

“I hope she's not typecast.”

Mzansi reacted to Sindi Dlathu's new role in show replacing 'Scandal!' Image: sindi_dlathu

Source: Instagram

Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane wins award ahead of Sello Maake ka Ncube

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane won an award ahead of Sello Maake ka Ncube and Jerome Du Plooy.

Several people thought that Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane was deserving of the award.

Source: Briefly News