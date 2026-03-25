Musa Mseleku was among the fans who celebrated the latest Big Brother Mzansi winner, Liema Pantsi

The singer was recently crowned the winner of the grand prize, news that was met with an outpouring of support from across the country

In what many followers labelled as bizarre, Mseleku paid tribute to Liema in his latest social media post, leaving fans both shocked and amused

Musa Mseleku celebrated Liema Pantsi's win on 'BBMzansi.' Images: musamseleku, liyema_pantsi

Source: Instagram

Who would have thought that Musa Mseleku watched Big Brother Mzansi, let alone being one of the Lillies? The famous polygamist's unexpected entry into the conversation has left social media buzzing after officially declaring his support for the season's newest millionaire, Liema Pantsi.

Following her win on Sunday, 22 March 2026, where she walked away with the R2 million grand prize, the Uthando Nes’thembu star took to his Instagram page to celebrate the singer's victory with a brief yet impactful shout-out.

"Siyabonga Mzansi (Thank you, Mzansi)."

Mseleku's post was accompanied by a picture of Liema, whose return to the show and eventual victory became the ultimate comeback story.

After walking away from the Siyamosha season with a R250,000 buyout in 2024, many doubted she would ever return and win the competition. However, with true determination and the support of her fans and industry peers like Somizi Mhlongo, she secured 33.84% of the final vote to claim the R2 million prize.

Mseleku’s unexpected support shows that Liema’s journey touched everyone, from everyday reality TV fans to the country’s most traditional figures. His shout-out proves that Liema's comeback story was so powerful that it bridged the gap between different generations and lifestyles.

See Musa Mseleku's post below.

Musa Mseleku's post gets Mzansi talking

Fans and followers were today years old when they learned that Musa Mseleku, the staunch traditionalist and advocate for polygamy, had secretly been a "Lily" all along.

paballokgware said;

"Oh, Mse is a Lillie."

letsom__ was amused:

"Iyoh, what a random man."

lihlenaledi_vukani wrote:

"Thank you, we too are part of the Lillie nation."

_ntokozoshezi_ joked:

"The only time I agree with you."

Fans were amused after learning that Musa Mseleku supported Liema Pantsi. Images: musamseleku, liyema_pantsi

Source: Instagram

sabelo_mzi showed love to Liema Pantsi:

"Oh my, earthly king, what are you doing to me? I'm so happy I don't know what to do with myself. Congratulations, Liema, thank you for reminding Mzansi and the world that it's not over until God says so."

ally.fipaza joked:

"Our Earthly King is a Lily. We thank Flo for this win."

liyemscritch__ trolled:

"Are you now looking to make her number six?"

llee_maile was in stitches:

"Why did I laugh out loud when I saw this post? Please thank Gog Flo for us as the Lillies."

Viewers allege that BBMzansi results were rigged

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a heated debate among Thandeka Tshabalala's fans, who claimed that the Big Brother Mzansi results were rigged.

Many speculated that Liema Pantsi was not the rightful winner, believing that the results were manipulated in her favour.

Source: Briefly News