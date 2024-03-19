Big Brother Mzansi season four housemate Liema has exited the game show on Monday, 18 March 2024

This was after the contestant pressed the red button and chose to exit with a cheque of R250K

Many netizens shared that she was confused, and others said that she made the right decision cause she wasn't going to win the competition

Liema exited the 'BB Mzansi' game with a R250K cheque. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Things got much more hectic at the Big Brother Mzansi house as one more housemate exited the game after heading to the fate room.

Liema leaves Big Brother Mzansi with R250K

Big Brother Mzansi season four shocked many netizens on social media with Liema's exit from the competition. This came after the star went into the fate room to choose between staying in the game and fighting for the grand win or choosing to exit the game now and walk away with R250K.

This came after Lerato Modise got evicted from the house in an unexpected way after she spun the wheel and got herself out of the house immediately.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A Twitter (X) user @AssistantEbukaa posted the clip of Liema choosing to go home with the money and captioned it:

"The moment Liema chose the R250k, watching it again, the rules were clear."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Liema's choice

Many netizens reacted to Liema's choice of taking the money and exiting the game. See some of the comments below:

@oma_sexy wrote:

"I don’t think she understood."

@EbisikeIj said:

"Don’t mind her, she just wanted to be dramatic. She knew what she was doing. She made a good decision too because there is no way she would have won the show."

@Dskyisblue4sure responded:

"She wasn't going to win the show, she made the right decision."

@Pixie_Josephs tweeted:

"She looked confused shame."

@Phomelelo32 commented:

"It’s giving biggie can I repeat again."

@ChrisExcel102 mentioned:

"Jareed tomorrow preparing himself to go manipulate Liema so he can chew that R250K with her and finish her off."

@YoloDana__ replied:

"The fact that we all know that 250k is Jareed's not even hers."

BB Mzansi’s polygamist Jareed evicted from the show

In more Big Brother Mzansi updates Briefly News also reported that the game show has let go of more housemates.

Among the evictees, much to viewers' disappointment, was our very own Polygamist Jareed and his secret side, Els. The pair were evicted together on Sunday, 10 March 2024.

Source: Briefly News