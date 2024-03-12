Big Brother Mzansi housemate Lerato Modise got booted out from the competition recently

The housemate went into the fate room and got herself evicted after spinning the wheel with it landing on "evicted"

Many netizens were happy that Lerato got evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house

Lerato Modise gets evicted from the 'Big Brother Mzansi' house. Image: @theleratomodise

Things just got a lot more hectic at the Big Brother Mzansi house as one more housemate got evicted after heading to the fate room.

Lerato Modise booted from BB Mzansi competition

Big Brother Mzansi season four shocked many netizens on social media with Lerato Modise's eviction from the competition. This came after the star went into the fate room to spin the wheel and await her fate, which immediately landed her being evicted from the competition.

This came after Jareed and Els were voted out by fans on Sunday, 10 March 2024.

The news of Lerato's immediate eviction was shared by the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on his Twitter (X) page, who wrote:

"Lerato Modise has lost the fate room challenge. She is immediately EVICTED."

See the post below:

Viewers were happy with Lerato's eviction

Many viewers of the show were happy with Modise being evicted from the house. see some of the comments below:

@SponkyDuo wrote:

"Haibo I'm so happy, it's the 'big brother can i try again please' voice for me."

@CindyMthethwa3 said:

"Thank you, Jesus."

@visse_ss shared:

"BBM is a big scam."

@AndImLee responded:

"She was supposed to leave yesterday, but this is sweet to see."

@NDOLEE__M tweeted:

"Whaaaaat!!!!!! That's great news, so happy for McJunior."

@EdyMulaudzi commented:

"Thank you Biggie her attitude was too much."

@CMakgoshing mentioned:

"What a painful eviction."

@Tha_hatsi responded:

"I've never been this happy my Jesus!!!"

Mich Mazibuko demands refund from Big Brother Mzansi

In more Big Brother Mzansi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mishack "Mich" Mazibuko demanding a refund from the competition.

This comes after the former contestant was evicted from the house, much to his and fans' surprise:

"I want a refund because when we spoke, you told me that I would go home with R2M."

