Mich Mazibuko joked about wanting a refund from Big Brother Mzansi

The former housemate posted a hilarious rant on his TikTok page, asking how he got kicked out

Mzansi was in stitches over Mich's video, with some cheering him up for being booted from the show

Former 'BB Mzansi' housemate Mich Mazibuko jokingly demanded a refund from the competition. Images: mich_mazibuko

Source: Instagram

Mich Mazibuko was recently booted from Big Brother Mzansi and is asking for a refund. The evicted housemate joked with his followers, saying he needed to contact the person who promised him the R2M prize money.

Mich Mazibuko demands refund from BB Mzansi

Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate, Mishack "Mich" Mazibuko, finally addressed the frustration from supporters over his recent axing from the popular competition.

Taking to his TikTok page, Mish jokingly ranted about being kicked out while asking for a refund from the show:

"Guys, please give me sis Maria's phone numbers. I don't understand what's going on; I think she changed them.

"We need to talk. I want a refund because when we spoke, you told me that I would go home with R2M. What must happen now that I'm back and don't have the money?"

Fans react to Mich's rant

Netizens are in stitches over Mich's hilarious video and cheered him up:

Andile6641 joked:

"I’m sure you were tired of speaking English."

Audrey Buffalo Mdlul asked:

"Why did they evict you from Big Brother? My heart stopped the moment you left."

nunu0mhle8 said:

"Oh, I've been defending you on Facebook, they're saying a lot of things."

Celiwe*MamaKaBafana*Miya wrote:

"We haven't healed since you left."

Meanwhile, some netizens dragged Mich and claims that he has a big head, which led to his eviction:

Mkhathini_03 said:

"His overconfidence made him careless. I'll leave it there."

OMoyawa wrote:

"Mich's voice is kind of irritating, you can tell it’s forced to be husky."

OGGSly dragged Mich:

"Typical South African man. Always wants a refund."

Sandiso__N asked:

"Who is this now? South Africa and these overnight celebrities."

Mzansi reacts to Big Brother Mzansi polygamy

In more BB Mzansi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jareed, Els and Mpumi's love triangle, having seemingly embraced their polygamy love story.

Meanwhile, Els revealed that she was tired of being kept secret and asked for her and Jareed to become exclusive.

