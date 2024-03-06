A South African man named Jabulani Mkhwanazi shared a TikTok video of him treating his girlfriend to a date

In the post, he shared that he was using his last bit of money to pay for their lunch at Spur

The video sparked mixed reactions, with some viewers surprised by the cost of the date and others commending the man's selflessness

A man used the last bit of his money to take his bae out. Image: @champagne_ilembe

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi man took to social media to share how he decided to spend his last money.

Man spends his last money on date with bae

A TikTok video by Jabulani Mkhwanazi (@champagne_ilembe) shows him treating his girlfriend to a date at Spur as she happily enjoys her ice cream.

Jabulani zooms in to show the bill of R647 and reveals that his girlfriend wasn't aware that the last of his money was going toward their date and making her happy.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Oh, bethuna, how selfless and thoughtful. Watch the video below to see their adorable date:

SA reacts with sweet commentary

While some netizens were surprised to see that the couple's Spur date cost over R600, others commented on how loving the man was that he'd prioritise his girlfriend's happiness over his own needs.

Momow_shawty replied:

"What did you guys eat ya R600?"

Boitumelo Moino responded:

"For the sake of ngwana hleng."

Sibongile responded:

"Spur is super expensive, what’s confusing about that part unless you order burgers and water."

Sarah said:

"Is the government aware of this?"

S commented:

"Look at her joy though So worth it."

Carsadi reacted:

"R600 at Spur? WIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIILD."

D commented:

"Coming from a gent, this is low-key the best feeling even though it’s our last money."

Nonjabs Hlophe said:

" UNkulunkulu akwandisele bhuti."

Manhlanhlen Mthethwa responded:

"And futhi akanandaba."

SA toddler indulges in mini-massages, pedis and champagne

In another story, Briefly News reported that one baby girl is already in her soft life era and we love to see it.

A TikTok video shared by the girl's father @sir_jamesmaifo shows the child getting pampered and treated like a princess during a spa day.

The child is seen getting a back massage while on her phone, treated to a pedicure and sipping on some "champagne" like a true diva!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News