A video of a little South African girl being pampered at a fancy kids' spa has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows the child enjoying a luxurious spa day, complete with a back massage, pedicure and pretend champagne

The adorable video garnered many comments, with some netizens adoring the pampering session

A little girl got to indulge in spa treatments. Image: @sir_jamesmaifo

One baby girl is already in her soft life era and we love to see it!

Little gets pampered at kiddies' spa

A TikTok video shared by the girl's father @sir_jamesmaifo shows the child getting pampered and treated like a princess during a spa day.

The child is seen getting a back massage while on her phone, treated to a pedicure and sipping on some "champagne" like a true diva!

"The best part of my life❤️" the post was captioned by the doting dad.

Hebanna, the kids of today are living nice. Check out the video below:

According to Sweet and Sassy, a child can enjoy many benefits from attending spa treatments like mini-manicures, pedicures or facials. These not only offer relaxation but also boost their confidence. Moreover, spending time at the spa can also aid in better sleep, improved circulation and reduced muscle tension.

SA in awe of toddler's spa day

Many netizens reacted to the video with adoration as they commented on how lovely the child's pampering session was and how cute she was.

duduzile12344 said:

"Diva l see you, Honey."

noxyboo commented:

"It's the champompo for me."

portiam62 commented:

"The confidence in her when she takes a sip of champompo."

hlengiOmuhle wrote:

"Bathong, yass girl."

Caro Lee commented:

"This is adorable ."

Ntshadi26 said:

"Bathong, chommie is too cute."

scorpio diva wrote:

"Girl already in her soft life era. Good job, mommy."

MamaBaki replied:

"I love this hle."

Video shows girl demanding foot rub from daddy

In another story, Briefly News reported that @djluckymix1 shared the cutest video of a little demanding a foot rub from her daddy in the most adorable manner.

The footage shows a man giving his bae a foot massage and holding his baby girl's foot in the other hand while watching something on TV. The girl sits up and repeatedly calls "daddy" to get her distracted father's attention.

When the man finally responds, she remarks "mmh" as she gives him her foot, indicating that he should continue rubbing her foot, too. She goes back to lying down when he does as she wishes.

