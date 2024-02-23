A South African woman shared a TikTok video where she revealed a clever hairdo hack

The video shows how she used a headwrap and a makeshift ball to create the illusion of dreadlocks

The video went viral, with many social media users finding it funny and creative, while others jokingly reprimanded her for the deception

A woman showed her hilarious dreadlock hairdo hack. Image: @mitchelle.keletso

Source: TikTok

For some, getting your hair done can be daunting, time-consuming and expensive. One Mzansi woman's hairstyle hack had netizens bursting with laughter.

Woman shows clever hairdo hack

A TikTok video shared by @mitchelle.keletso shows her with a black headwrap and two dreadlocks sticking out the front.

The woman proceeds to undo her headwrap as she reveals that there weren't any dreadlocks under the doek but rather a makeshift ball that created the illusion that she had them tied in a bun.

@mitchelle.keletso hilariously played Chris Brown's Please Don't Judge Me song in the background.

Watch the video below:

SA amused by woman's "hairdo"

Social media users responded to the video with banter and jokes as they poked fun at the woman's hack. Some hilariously commented on how untruthful she was, and others reprimanded her antics.

Entle commented:

"Umuntu onamanga running in her veins ngyamubona mina ."

Riri replied:

"Uthi manimkhuza, guys? "

Shinia.m replied:

"It’s giving Legion ."

Khulekani said:

"If you continue to give temporary solutions, to poorest of the poorest."

luthando_co commented:

"Dont judge me wena" ."

Nkanyeziyothando Hlubi said:

"Anikhuzeki nina ayi! ."

Ntokozo X Owami responded:

"Nizoboshwa."

Hloni commented:

"Uphi lomama ovibrate’ayo kulengoma."

Woman's natural 4C hair falls out in clumps

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman showed the internet a big problem she was having with her hair. The lady went viral with her video on TikTok.

The video received thousands of likes from people. Many others commented, curious to know if a woman found the solution to her shedding hair.

One lady, @anointingea, was worried about her hair and showed people that it was falling out. In the video, she was complaining that it often happens to her.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News