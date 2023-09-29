A woman made a TikTok video showing others how she makes sure she always looks her best before wearing a wig

The lady shared an epic beauty hack that was a viral hit after many online users enjoyed learning the trick

Other viewers had different opinions about the innovative styling technique she demonstrated in the viral clip

A stunning lady went viral with her beauty hack. The TikTokker wanted people to see how they could get sharper features instantly.

A TikTok video shows a woman doing a facelift before installing a wig and many were impressed.

The lady's beauty plug received over 30,000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people with different opinions about the trick.

Woman uses trick for instant makeover

@ms_siyaa on TikTok showed people how she ensures she has a snatched faster after installation. In the video, she used tape to sculpt her face.

Mzansi amazed by beauty trick

Some online users thought this lady was creative. Others were not convinced that the beauty technique was necessary.

Natalieramatladi said:

"Beauty will kill us."

moiponetau commented:

"Imagine trying to fall asleep with those on, eyes refusing to close."

Karabo Moss wrote:

"Doesn’t that stretch your face, and then you become wrinkly? slay though."

Faith Tlaka added:

"A good install will automatically give you a facelift without those tapes."

Lebohang Tenyane joked:

"You're already lifting faces; I still haven't learned how to draw an eyebrow."

TikTok beauty hacks go viral

Many are often interested in making sure they look their best. One lady showed people that she uses relaxer to smooth her edges every day.

Lady's beauty routine using Sunlight bar soap as edge control has viewers split

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok creator went viral after giving her audience a close look into how she gets ready. The lady told people she is on a budget and uses affordable products.

Many were interested to see what she uses, and got over 33 000 likes. People left more than 100 comments, as many were divided about how she used soap.

A creator on TikTok @thando.wolff showed people that she rubs an old toothbrush into sunlight soap and sleek down her edges and eyebrows. The lady made a GRWM using her cheap products, which turned out to be simple with a lip combo.

