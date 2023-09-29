A viral TikTok video shows a lady proudly showing off that she has an attractive mother who owns a Porsche

Many online users thought the video was wholesome as they noticed how good-looking this woman's mom is

The TikTok video was filled with comments from people who liked what they saw from the stunning mother

A woman was a TiTok viral sensation after showing people her mom. In a viral clip, the lady flexed that she has a gorgeous mother.

A woman from Durban posted a TikTok video of her mother posing with her Porsche. Image: @thoby.mbhele

Source: TikTok

The Porsche in the video did not go unnoticed in the clip that that got over 40 000 likes. There were thousands of comments from mesmerised viewers.

Pretty mom models for daughter in TikTok video

@thoby.mbhele was chuffed after seeing her mom look stunning in a figure-hugging ensemble. The lady made her mom pose in front of her Porsche for a TikTok video.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi drools over hot mom

Many online users were raving over her gorgeous mother's stunning dress. Netizens could not help but notice the luxurious Porsche.

Read the questions below:

just_Andisa said:

"Rich auntie vibes."

Teekay M wrote:

"A real baddie with Porsche."

Kimmy wrote:

"She a baddie she know she a 10."

YourMommaToo commented:

"This dress understood its role."

neondemande added:

"She alone she is a 10."

Lele was inspired:

"Neeed this dress."

TikTok viewers love successful women

Many ladies often go TikTok viral for their good looks and success. Mzansi was inspired by a woman who bought a luxury car to celebrate her success.

"Which car to Drive": Johannesburg woman shows tough life 'decisions'

Briefly News previously reported that a Johannesburg mother of five has caused quite a stir on TikTok after she posted a video flexing her car collection.

Mrs Twani shared a video showing off her cars and how they serve her family. Her husband's work vehicle is a Ford Ranger. The V-Class Mercedes Benz is used to transport the family.

There is also a black Porsche that is her husband's 'toy' and an Audi, but she doesn't know its purpose.

Source: Briefly News