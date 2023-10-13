One woman and her colleagues had a huge reason to celebrate, and their TikTok video was a viral hit

The women who work together were dancing and singing in their workplace's parking over a new car

Mzansi peeps were inspired after seeing the wholesome reactions to one woman's big girl purchase

One woman celebrating a new car with her co-workers went viral. The car owner and her colleagues had a joyful moment together.

A TikTok video of a woman and her co-workers overjoyed over her new whip, and many thought it was cute to see. Image: @aronmatlala557

Source: TikTok

The video of their celebration of the new car got over 30,000 likes. Hundreds of comments were gushing about the woman's big win.

Lady buys car in TikTok video

A TikTok video by @aronmatlala557 shows the moment a woman celebrates her new car. In the clip, she and her colleague were doing the most as they made their way to the new whip.

Watch the video:

Mzansi applauds woman's car

Many people enjoyed seeing the lady's big girl purchase. Netizens were raving about her car purchase.

Mrs M wrote:

"Congrats sithandwa."

The Hottest Teacher inSA commented:

"My colleagues pretended like they didn’t see my car, congratulations."

Zim wrote:

"This is what happens when you don't have a toxic work environment."

Fablane_85 joked:

"Nahhh, I still wouldn't trust them. I've seen this type as well."

irenesejakemanyik added:

"Wow, I hope they are not pretending."

Lerato explained:

"Weeeeh, my colleagues would pretend they don’t see anything izinja. I pray for this healthy working environment."

Women with new cars inspire SA

Mzansi peeps love seeing women with new cars. One woman was a hit after purchasing a BMW at just 21.

Gogo's prayer for granddaughter's car: Heartwarming TikTok video touches Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman celebrated getting her first car in a touching moment, which saw her sharing her joy with her family members.

This achievement was so monumental that her grandmother even prayed for the car so that God may protect her granddaughter.

Deemmy Malinga's TikTok video was viewed 156K times, and in the video, she shows her gratitude to God for blessing her with her first whip. She said she was grateful to the Almighty for allowing her to change her life.

