A Tshwane man celebrated with a family that bought themselves a new car

The gent, who is a car salesman, recorded himself having fun and dancing with his customers, who were over the moon

Netizens joked that he was happy that he was getting a commission and praised his energy

A Pretoria family was so excited that they copped a new set of wheels that they danced with the car dealer.

Their entertaining video has South Africans in stitches, and the nation crowned him one of the best salesmen they have encountered.

Salesman dances with customers

@collen_vw_sales posted his wild TikTok video on his account, which amassed over 448K views. The clip shows the family, which includes the mom, dad and two kids doing an Amapiano dance to celebrate buying a new VW Polo Vivo. The car salesman dances with them, and they are over the moon because of the new whip. Watch the video here:

South Africans entertained by video

Netizens were entertained by how happy they were after getting a new car. Some also threw a few light and fun punchlines.

Nkululeko_nje said:

“You can see that someone is dancing for his commission.”

Phakamanimazomba disagreed.

“Commission or not, you are the best. Thank you for honouring this wonderful family right until the end. Well done!”

Tsholofelomokgosh7 remarked:

“Salesman feeling it more than the buyer.”

Ndzima1 wrote:

“The kids understand the mission.”

Sldee78 exclaimed:

“Give that sales office a Bells.”

Zama Mthembu wrote:

“The salesman is so happy you would think that he is the one who bought the car.”

Lindarose2477 added:

“The most beautiful thing I’ve seen today.”

Kgaogelo Thamaga also loved him.

“The best salesman I’ve ever seen. He’s more excited than the buyer.”

User284578627062 gushed:

“You made them be free and celebrate their achievement. You are free-spirited.”

Ntha was jealous.

“I got the wrong salesman.”

Sthe asked:

“Why is the salesman more excited?”

Manjaroh Iniesta blessed the new car owners.

“May God protect you as you drive your car. Let there be no accidents in Jesus’s name.”

PJZ013MP:

“Daddy is the best, hle. Look at how much he cares for Mommy. May God keep and protect this family and their achievement in Jesus’s name.”

