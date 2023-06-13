A dedicated nurse has fulfilled her dreams by purchasing her very first car, a white Volkswagen Polo

The milestone marks a significant accomplishment in her life and symbolises her hard work and determination

Mzansi sent well wishes, celebrated her success and admired her determination to make her dreams a reality

Nurse buys a brand new VW polo for herself after years of trying to get her own car. Images: @ bridgetnkosi8/TikTok.

In an inspiring turn of events, a dedicated nurse accomplished a milestone in her life by purchasing her first car, a Volkswagen Polo.

Nurse buys a brand-new VW Polo

The achievement is significant for TikTok user @bridgetnkosi8, as she had never imagined owning a VW Polo. In the video she posts of her driving her brand new set of wheels. The nurse's journey to car ownership is a testament to determination and perseverance.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi unites to celebrate nurse's success

As news of her achievement spread, people sent messages of congratulations, and heartfelt well-wishes poured in from all corners of the community. The nurse's story has resonated with many, inspiring them to pursue their dreams and defy preconceived limitations.

Many peeps offered advice on how to drive and also well wishes:

@Zulu Zinzile said:

"Please push your chair a bit back if you feel you too far lift the chair and then straighten the chair it will be close enough for you but safer."

@raymondmampuru commented:

"Congratulations sister... You will get used to it soon and the seat will be lying flat like a real VW driver."

@Nkele Hlapo said:

"Congratulations mma nurse get more comfy in your car."

@Mahlengie commented:

"One of my weakness. I pray, everyday for confidence."

@at me 98 said:

"Also train using one hand on your streeing and feel more relaxed."

@NDUMISO MTHETHWA commented:

"You're so beautiful shame gorgeous."

Source: Briefly News