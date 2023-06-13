A woman's inspiring photos of her small living space for herself and her children have captivated Mzansi

The images showcase a cosy and well-organised environment, demonstrating that limited space can still be functional and inviting

Mzansi peeps engaged in the comment section, offering valuable insights on space-saving techniques, organisation, and decorating tips

Woman shares pictures of how she renovated her newly decorated space. Images: Beauty Thandos Kibe/Facebook.

In a heartwarming display of creativity and resourcefulness, a woman has shared photos of her small living space for herself and her children.

Woman shares images of her newly decorated place

Facebook user Beauty Bee Thandos Kibe uploaded the images on the group called Make your bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen sparking a wave of admiration and curiosity from Mzansi. The woman's photos showcase how she created an environment that maximises every inch and meets the needs of her family.

Look at the photos below:

Woman shares photos of her kitchen and lounge space. Images: Beauty Bee Thandos Kibe/Facebook.

Woman shares photos of her kitchen and bedroom. Images: Beauty Bee Thandos Kibe/Facebook.

Mzansi share their views on woman's chic new space

Mzansi quickly expressed their admiration and interest as the photos circulated on social media. Requests for tips and advice poured in, with individuals seeking guidance on space-saving techniques.

Peeps from all walks of life flooded the comment section:

@Tshepi Kasidiva Nkosi said:

"Ignore the cabinet and look at the bedding setup."

@Bonolo Modise commented:

"Where did you buy the red furniture."

@Warren Wazby said:

"Love it Beauty well done."

@Motso Sedio commented:

"Nice but too much red."

@Evelyn Mongalo said:

"So beautiful my love."

@Lungile Lungie Msomi commented:

"Where did you buy your cupboard?"

@Ndlunkulu KaMadonsela Sanelle said:

"Wow . I'm falling in love with red."

@Sam Baloyi commented:

"Wow, well done this is great."

@Lerato Mabe said:

"I love it. After mona o kenye ceiling and a nice flat."

@Slym Daniel commented:

"Luxury but you need to cover the zinc."

