A South African woman recently relocated to China to pursue a teaching opportunity has left Mzansi in awe with her stunning and spacious apartment

In a fascinating video tour, she showcases her new living space, revealing her new place, which is remarkable in size

Netizens were amazed by how clean, neat and spacious her flat looked and congratulated her on the fantastic opportunity

A woman stuns South Africa with a tour of her apartment in China. Images: @slindo97/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A South African woman who recently relocated to China to start her teaching job has left netizens in awe with her stunning and spacious apartment.

Woman relocates to China and shows off her spacious apartment

In a fascinating video tour, TikTok user @slindo97 showcased her new living space, revealing her Chinese abode's remarkable size and beauty. The post takes viewers through the woman's apartment, showcasing its impressive architecture and modern furnishings. The spacious rooms and stylish decor leave no doubt that she has found herself in a remarkable space.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to a young lady's stylish apartment in China

The woman's video is trending, garnering attention from Mzansi and beyond. Many viewers expressed shock and admiration at the apartment's size and aesthetics given if you teach in China.

Comparisons were drawn to the average living spaces in South Africa, highlighting the stark contrast in housing styles between the two countries.

Peeps shared their views:

@Simphiwe Simphy Myen said:

"I hotela phela leli Nkosiyam."

@Nqobie commented:

"Sisonke eChina girl!! Best decision ever."

@Katlegomolebo commented:

"Love how China respect their teachers."

@OmphileMohajane said:

"Finishing my degree. I am joining you next year!"

@She wolf commented:

"South Korea requirements indicate that the work stress and pressure is too much."

@Nonjabulo Hlongwana said:

"Your apartment is so big and beautiful. Congratulations sisi."

Mpumalanga teacher trends for making a move to teach in South Korea earn significantly more than SA educators

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a teacher living in South Korea who trended after posting a video of how well she sleeps at night with her new salary.

The young hun shared a funny video about the money she saves now vs the salary she earned in South Africa.

The post sparked a deep conversation on how underpaid teachers are in the country and how they are not valued.

Source: Briefly News