Sifiso Ncwane's mother was heartbroken when the star's estranged wife, Ayanda Ncwane, didn't invite them to the unveiling of her son's tombstone

The late gospel singer's mother shared that Ayanda didn't even invite Sifiso's older child and his friends

Ncwane's mom cried for help as she said that the reality TV star doesn't even let her children visit the family as she always ignores their requests

Sifiso Ncwane's mom cried out for help.

Ever since the death of Mzansi's popular gospel singer Sifiso Ncwane, there has been a lot of drama and conflict between his estranged wife Ayanda and his family, and recently, the late star's mother has cried out for help.

Ayanda Ncwane snubs Sifiso Ncwane's mom of her son's tombstone unveiling

The drama between the Ncwane's and reality TV star Ayanda continues as the late singer's mother dropped a bombshell.

According to the news and gossip page MDNews, Sifiso Ncwane's mom accused Ayanda of snubbing her and the gospel star's elder child from attending his tombstone unveiling.

The mother shared that she was heartbroken when the former Real Housewives Of Durban cast member didn't invite them to the ceremony, nor did she even invite Ncwane's friends. She also revealed that Ayanda is denying the family from seeing her kids and has been ignoring their requests to have the kids visit.

She said:

"I don't know what I did to her but I want her to know that I love her because she is the mother of my grandchildren. I am old ngane yami (my child). I don't know what I did to her. I am sorry, but God won't keep me around forever. I would like to see my grandkids because seeing them on social media and TV is not enough."

See the post below:

Abathandwa demand royalties from Ayanda Ncwane

In a previous report from Briefly News, gospel group Abathandwa demanded royalties from Ayanda Ncwane and Ncwane Communications for Ehhe Moya Wam.

The leader of the group stated that things were better under Sfiso Ncwane's leadership. Abathandwa told the media that they do not have papers stating how much their music is worth.

